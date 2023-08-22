St Johnstone duo James Brown and Cammy MacPherson have chance of Celtic return

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
St Johnstone duo James Brown and Cammy MacPherson have chance of Celtic return

Steven MacLean's injury list is gradually coming down.

By Eric Nicolson
St Johnstone duo Cammy MacPherson and James Brown.
St Johnstone duo Cammy MacPherson and James Brown. Image: SNS.

St Johnstone manager Steven MacLean could have James Brown back in his squad for the trip to face Celtic on Saturday.

And Cammy MacPherson also has an outside chance of featuring.

It will be a welcome change for MacLean to have players returning after 10 senior pros were sidelined for Saints’ last Premiership fixture against Ross County.

“Cammy did well last week and hopefully he’ll get another full week under his belt,” the Perth boss reported.

“If James keeps training he should be available for selection.

James Brown's last Premiership game was at the end of 2022/23.
James Brown’s last Premiership game was at the end of 2022/23. Image: SNS.

“Kano did some work on the grass last week and will be back on it today.

“Nicky Clark is making progress, Tony Gallacher still hasn’t trained, Drey’s a bit away and Ali Crawford and Callum Booth are still injured as well.

“We got a lot of work into the players who needed it last week and we’ll keep topping that up.”

Ferguson loan

Meanwhile, Alex Ferguson has got a chance to take the next step in his career by impressing in League One with Queen of the South.

“Alex has gone out on loan because we are strengthening in the middle of the park so his game time will be limited,” said MacLean.

“Going to Queen of the South is a good opportunity for him to play and make progress. It’s a good move for him.”

