St Johnstone duo James Brown and Cammy MacPherson have chance of Celtic return

St Johnstone manager Steven MacLean could have James Brown back in his squad for the trip to face Celtic on Saturday.

And Cammy MacPherson also has an outside chance of featuring.

It will be a welcome change for MacLean to have players returning after 10 senior pros were sidelined for Saints’ last Premiership fixture against Ross County.

“Cammy did well last week and hopefully he’ll get another full week under his belt,” the Perth boss reported.

“If James keeps training he should be available for selection.

“Kano did some work on the grass last week and will be back on it today.

“Nicky Clark is making progress, Tony Gallacher still hasn’t trained, Drey’s a bit away and Ali Crawford and Callum Booth are still injured as well.

“We got a lot of work into the players who needed it last week and we’ll keep topping that up.”

Ferguson loan

Meanwhile, Alex Ferguson has got a chance to take the next step in his career by impressing in League One with Queen of the South.

“Alex has gone out on loan because we are strengthening in the middle of the park so his game time will be limited,” said MacLean.

“Going to Queen of the South is a good opportunity for him to play and make progress. It’s a good move for him.”