Luke Robinson: St Johnstone loan signing ‘ready to kick on’ at McDiarmid Park

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football St Johnstone FC

Luke Robinson: St Johnstone loan signing ‘ready to kick on’ at McDiarmid Park

The Wigan Athletic defender is determined to put an injury-interrupted season with Tranmere Rovers behind him.

By Eric Nicolson
New St Johnstone loan signing, Luke Robinson
New St Johnstone loan signing, Luke Robinson. Image: Shutterstock.

St Johnstone have confirmed the signing of Wigan left-back, Luke Robinson, on a season-long loan.

And the former Scotland under-19 international is hoping to achieve “top things” while at McDiarmid Park.

Robinson described himself as a player who “takes pride in his defending” but will also look to help his new team as an attacking force.

The 21-year-old played over 20 times for Wigan before being farmed out to Tranmere Rovers.

And picking up an ankle injury on his first loan has whetted his appetite for his second.

“It was a no-brainer to sign here for the season,” said Robinson.

“I heard about interest late last week and everything was done in quick fashion which was really good.

“The manager expressed his thoughts and views for myself and for the season. I bought into his ideas straight away.

“His message was really clear and he came across really well. He told me what he expects from me and I look forward to trying to live up to his expectations.

“I was unlucky with a bad injury last year but I see it almost as a blessing.

“I learned a lot about myself and I feel I have come back 10 times better than I ever was. I’m ready to kick on properly now.”

Luke Robinson in action for Tranmere.
Luke Robinson in action for Tranmere. Image: Shutterstock.

Robinson added: “I know Ross Sinclair from the Scotland youth team level and he spoke really highly of the club and the boys here.

“He told me I’ll fit in well. I’m just very excited to get stuck in and get started.

“I’m a very honest, willing, energetic player and I pride myself a lot on defending.

“Equally I like to try get forward and give fans something to be excited about.

“I’m here to play well for myself, for the team and for the manager. I want to achieve top things while I’m here and can’t wait to get started.”

More from St Johnstone FC

St Johnstone duo Cammy MacPherson and James Brown.
St Johnstone duo James Brown and Cammy MacPherson have chance of Celtic return
Roma's Edin Dzeko is tracked by St Johnstone trialist Sven Sprangler.
St Johnstone boss confirms Sven Sprangler trial and Luke Robinson interest
St Johnstone keen on Jay Turner-Cooke of Newcastle United.
St Johnstone line-up loan deal for Newcastle United starlet Jay Turner-Cooke
St Johnstone goalkeeper Dimitar Mitov.
St Johnstone goalkeeper Dimitar Mitov gets Bulgaria call-up
St Johnstone trialist Sven Sprangler battles with Gareth Bale.
St Johnstone give trial to Austrian midfielder Sven Sprangler
St Johnstone are set to sign Luke Robinson.
St Johnstone set to sign Wigan left-back Luke Robinson on loan
St Johnstone's Fran Franczak in action during a pre-season friendly.
Highly-rated young trio sign first pro contracts with St Johnstone
St Johnstone midfielder Alex Ferguson has been loaned out to Queen of the South.
St Johnstone midfielder Alex Ferguson joins Queen of the South on loan
New St Johnstone signing Dara Costelloe driving at a defender with Bradford.
Dara Costelloe: StatsBomb analysis of St Johnstone loan forward to see where Perth side…
Dara Costelloe believes Bradford loan will help him at St Johnstone.
Bradford City loan will help Dara Costelloe be a St Johnstone hit

Conversation