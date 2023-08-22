Luke Robinson: St Johnstone loan signing ‘ready to kick on’ at McDiarmid Park

St Johnstone have confirmed the signing of Wigan left-back, Luke Robinson, on a season-long loan.

And the former Scotland under-19 international is hoping to achieve “top things” while at McDiarmid Park.

Robinson described himself as a player who “takes pride in his defending” but will also look to help his new team as an attacking force.

The 21-year-old played over 20 times for Wigan before being farmed out to Tranmere Rovers.

And picking up an ankle injury on his first loan has whetted his appetite for his second.

“It was a no-brainer to sign here for the season,” said Robinson.

“I heard about interest late last week and everything was done in quick fashion which was really good.

“The manager expressed his thoughts and views for myself and for the season. I bought into his ideas straight away.

“His message was really clear and he came across really well. He told me what he expects from me and I look forward to trying to live up to his expectations.

“I was unlucky with a bad injury last year but I see it almost as a blessing.

“I learned a lot about myself and I feel I have come back 10 times better than I ever was. I’m ready to kick on properly now.”

Robinson added: “I know Ross Sinclair from the Scotland youth team level and he spoke really highly of the club and the boys here.

“He told me I’ll fit in well. I’m just very excited to get stuck in and get started.

“I’m a very honest, willing, energetic player and I pride myself a lot on defending.

“Equally I like to try get forward and give fans something to be excited about.

“I’m here to play well for myself, for the team and for the manager. I want to achieve top things while I’m here and can’t wait to get started.”