St Johnstone trialist Sven Sprangler ‘looks the part’ and ‘likes to do the dirty work’ in midfield

Steven MacLean will decide whether to offer the 28-year-old a contract at the end of the week.

By Eric Nicolson
St Johnstone boss Steven MacLean has revealed that Austrian midfielder, Sven Sprangler, has “looked the part” in his McDiarmid Park trial.

And he will make up his mind soon on whether to offer the free agent a contract.

“Sven has done very well,” said MacLean. “I’m happy with him.

“We’ll see where that goes at the end of the week.

“He’s a midfielder who likes to do the dirty work. He looks the part and is a good lad as well.”

Sprangler spent four years in the Austrian top-flight with Wolfsberger, playing over 50 league games and five matches in Europe.

At 28, he should be hitting the peak of his career.

“You always love to get the 26, 27 or 28-year-olds who have played in the league,” MacLean added.

“But they are snapped up on big money. It’s difficult and we missed out.

“I know where I want to go with the squad short-term, mid-term and long-term.

“Come the end of the transfer window, you’ll see a St Johnstone team that will be mine. Then I can be judged on that.”

