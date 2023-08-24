Newcastle starlet Jay Turner-Cooke hopes to emulate Mehdi Abeid St Johnstone success story

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Newcastle starlet Jay Turner-Cooke hopes to emulate Mehdi Abeid St Johnstone success story

Steven MacLean played with Abeid back in 2013.

By Eric Nicolson
Jay Turner-Cooke will hope to emulate Mehdi Abeid at St Johnstone.
Jay Turner-Cooke will hope to emulate Mehdi Abeid at St Johnstone. Images: Shutterstock and SNS.

Mehdi Abeid made his mark at St Johnstone on loan from Newcastle, with supporters still fondly remembering his half-season in Perth a decade ago.

Steven MacLean was his team-mate back then.

And now that he’s the Saints manager, he’s hoping the latest loan recruit from St James’ Park, Jay Turner-Cooke, also earns himself fans’ favourite status.

“I remember Mehdi (who made 13 appearances in 2013) couldn’t get in the team at one point,” MacLean recalled.

“That was how well we were doing at that time.

“But he was an energetic midfielder, did really well and was good to play with.

“He ended up going to Panathinaikos so that showed you the pedigree he had.

“Hopefully Jay now comes in and does well too.

“He has played for Newcastle against teams like Villarreal.

“You don’t play for Eddie Howe’s team if you can’t run and don’t have good ability.”

In the Parkhead deep end

Turner-Cooke, Dara Costelloe and Luke Robinson are all in contention to jump straight in the deep end and make their St Johnstone debuts at Celtic Park on Saturday.

“They probably won’t have experienced anything like it,” said MacLean.

“When they come up they will look at the fixtures for Celtic, Rangers, Hibs, Hearts and Aberdeen.

“These are big games against big clubs and they are desperate to be involved.

“Their parent clubs will be looking to see if they can handle these situations.

“If they do well, it is a win-win. We can either sign them ourselves or they go back to their parent club having kicked on.”

Luke Robinson in action for Tranmere.
Luke Robinson in action for Tranmere. Image: Shutterstock.

Meanwhile, MacLean believes Kilmarnock beating Celtic last Sunday will make life tougher for Saints.

“We need to do really well and need them to have an off day,” he said.

“If I’m being honest, it is probably worse for us that they are coming off a defeat.

“Kilmarnock put in a great performance and their shape was excellent but it is a different game on the astroturf compared to playing at Celtic Park.”

Conversation