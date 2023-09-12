St Johnstone striker Nicky Clark ‘pushing’ for Rangers game while Sven Sprangler heads home to sit work permit exam

St Johnstone striker Nicky Clark is “pushing” to be included in Steven MacLean’s plans for Saturday’s clash with Rangers and may feature in a Tuesday closed-doors game.

But the Perth boss won’t take any risks with his comeback forward’s fitness.

Clark has been sidelined for the best part of seven months after undergoing ankle surgery last season.

And the signs are good his the long lay-off may soon be coming to an end.

Stop that, Nicky Clark 🪄 St Johnstone 2-0 Rangers.

We repeat, St Johnstone 2-0 Rangers. 🚨🤯pic.twitter.com/raNLYMHl9o — Sky Sports (@SkySports) November 6, 2022

“Nicky trained fully on Thursday and Friday,” MacLean reported.

“I’ll have a look at him and decide whether he plays in a bounce game on Tuesday (against Alloa).

“He is desperate to get involved, which is great. He is pushing for Saturday.

“We need to be careful because he has been out for a long time but fingers crossed he comes through this week.”

Likely no Wright nor Sprangler

Saturday “will be too soon” for Drey Wright, according to MacLean, while Sven Sprangler is also unlikely to feature.

“Sven is back in Austria,” he said.

“I’m not quite sure if it (a work permit) will get done for the weekend.

“I’m probably edging towards it won’t.

“His exam is this week and then we’ll get him back over as soon as possible.

Sven Sprangler joins St Johnstone on a two-year contract subject to international clearance. Welcome to McDiarmid Park, Sven! 💙#SJFC — St. Johnstone FC (@StJohnstone) September 1, 2023

“If not this weekend, I’m sure he’ll be available for the following one.

“Sven did well for us in the bounce game (against St Mirren) last Wednesday.

“He is everything we thought he was and he’ll be a good addition.”

Loan recruit from Charlton, DJ Jaiyesimi, felt his hamstring last midweek and had to come off early in the closed-doors contest.