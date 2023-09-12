St Johnstone striker Nicky Clark ‘pushing’ for Rangers game while Sven Sprangler heads home to sit work permit exam

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
St Johnstone striker Nicky Clark ‘pushing’ for Rangers game while Sven Sprangler heads home to sit work permit exam

The former Dundee United man is back in full training at last.

By Eric Nicolson
Nicky Clark is closing in on a St Johnstone comeback.
Nicky Clark is closing in on a St Johnstone comeback. Image: SNS.

St Johnstone striker Nicky Clark is “pushing” to be included in Steven MacLean’s plans for Saturday’s clash with Rangers and may feature in a Tuesday closed-doors game.

But the Perth boss won’t take any risks with his comeback forward’s fitness.

Clark has been sidelined for the best part of seven months after undergoing ankle surgery last season.

And the signs are good his the long lay-off may soon be coming to an end.

“Nicky trained fully on Thursday and Friday,” MacLean reported.

“I’ll have a look at him and decide whether he plays in a bounce game on Tuesday (against Alloa).

“He is desperate to get involved, which is great. He is pushing for Saturday.

“We need to be careful because he has been out for a long time but fingers crossed he comes through this week.”

Likely no Wright nor Sprangler

Saturday “will be too soon” for Drey Wright, according to MacLean, while Sven Sprangler is also unlikely to feature.

“Sven is back in Austria,” he said.

“I’m not quite sure if it (a work permit) will get done for the weekend.

“I’m probably edging towards it won’t.

“His exam is this week and then we’ll get him back over as soon as possible.

“If not this weekend, I’m sure he’ll be available for the following one.

“Sven did well for us in the bounce game (against St Mirren) last Wednesday.

“He is everything we thought he was and he’ll be a good addition.”

Loan recruit from Charlton, DJ Jaiyesimi, felt his hamstring last midweek and had to come off early in the closed-doors contest.

