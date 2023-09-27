Sven Sprangler sets St Johnstone standards on and off pitch, says Steven MacLean

Sven Sprangler’s St Johnstone debut against Hibs was highly impressive.

But Perth boss, Steven MacLean, is confident that there’s even more to come from his Austrian midfielder.

Sprangler was Saints’ man of the match at Easter Road, despite the fact he hadn’t played competitive football for months.

It didn’t even cross MacLean’s mind to substitute the 28-year-old in Edinburgh.

And he expects Sprangler to continue to be a McDiarmid Park standard-setter on and off the pitch.

“Sven did very well and he’ll get even better,” said MacLean.

“He’ll be a good signing for us, I’m sure about that.

“He hadn’t played for a long time but he lasted 90 minutes and still looked strong at the end.

“There were no thoughts about having to take him off because he was tiring.

“It emphasised why I wanted to bring him in.

“His attitude and work ethic are brilliant – the stuff he does before, after and during training. He’s just a top pro.

“He paid for his own flights to come over here and took a chance.

“Bonnyrigg away in a bounce game would have been different to what he was used to but he took that in his stride.”