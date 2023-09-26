‘Blood soon wipes off’, says St Johnstone boss Steven MacLean as he seeks bravery to ignite Perth side’s season

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football St Johnstone FC

‘Blood soon wipes off’, says St Johnstone boss Steven MacLean as he seeks bravery to ignite Perth side’s season

The Saints boss wants leaders across the pitch against Livingston.

By Eric Nicolson
St Johnstone manager Steven MacLean.
St Johnstone manager Steven MacLean. Image: SNS.

“Blood soon wipes off” is the Steven MacLean mantra for St Johnstone’s potentially season-changing clash with Livingston this weekend.

The Perth boss need a fearless attitude from his players on Saturday, as they seek to drag themselves close to the Premiership pack by securing a first victory of the campaign.

And that might mean putting their bodies on the line.

“It could take someone to grab the bull by the horns for our season to ignite,” said MacLean.

“An attitude of I’m going to get cut or put my head on something that might break my nose to score a goal.

“The blood soon wipes off when you do that.

“Sometimes you need to be brave, whether through your own performance, by leading or by talking. You need leaders all over the park.”

Three at the back option

Meanwhile, MacLean is open to the possibility of altering his defensive formation to the one his predecessor, Callum Davidson, favoured and the one Tommy Wright adopted on several occasions in his last season at McDiarmid Park.

“I don’t rule out anything and we’re always looking at different things,” he said.

“I’ve never been against a three (at the back) and, if I think it’s the right thing, I’ll maybe do it.

“You are always trying to search for answers.

“When you are not winning games you might change personnel or shape.

St Johnstone boss Steven MacLean.
St Johnstone boss Steven MacLean at Easter Road. Image: SNS.

“I’ve probably not had the personnel yet to play 4-4-2.

“I don’t think we’ve been beaten this season because we’ve not been prepared properly. It’s been poor goals.

“We haven’t been played through or battered with our shape – even in the Old Firm games.

“The first goal is massive. When you score that first goal, you can pick teams off when they have to come on to you. Instead, we have been the team chasing.”

