‘Blood soon wipes off’, says St Johnstone boss Steven MacLean as he seeks bravery to ignite Perth side’s season

“Blood soon wipes off” is the Steven MacLean mantra for St Johnstone’s potentially season-changing clash with Livingston this weekend.

The Perth boss need a fearless attitude from his players on Saturday, as they seek to drag themselves close to the Premiership pack by securing a first victory of the campaign.

And that might mean putting their bodies on the line.

“It could take someone to grab the bull by the horns for our season to ignite,” said MacLean.

“An attitude of I’m going to get cut or put my head on something that might break my nose to score a goal.

“The blood soon wipes off when you do that.

“Sometimes you need to be brave, whether through your own performance, by leading or by talking. You need leaders all over the park.”

Three at the back option

Meanwhile, MacLean is open to the possibility of altering his defensive formation to the one his predecessor, Callum Davidson, favoured and the one Tommy Wright adopted on several occasions in his last season at McDiarmid Park.

“I don’t rule out anything and we’re always looking at different things,” he said.

“I’ve never been against a three (at the back) and, if I think it’s the right thing, I’ll maybe do it.

“You are always trying to search for answers.

“When you are not winning games you might change personnel or shape.

“I’ve probably not had the personnel yet to play 4-4-2.

“I don’t think we’ve been beaten this season because we’ve not been prepared properly. It’s been poor goals.

“We haven’t been played through or battered with our shape – even in the Old Firm games.

“The first goal is massive. When you score that first goal, you can pick teams off when they have to come on to you. Instead, we have been the team chasing.”