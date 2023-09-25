Steven MacLean: St Johnstone need wins to stop becoming detached – and they need them soon

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football St Johnstone FC

Steven MacLean: St Johnstone need wins to stop becoming detached – and they need them soon

A gap is opening up at the basement of the Premiership.

By Eric Nicolson
St Johnstone manager Steven MacLean.
St Johnstone manager Steven MacLean. Image: SNS.

St Johnstone manager Steven MacLean doesn’t believe a gap opening up between his team and the Premiership pack is a cause for panic.

But the need to stop themselves becoming detached is urgent.

Winless and bottom-of-the-table Saints are now three points adrift from the next club above them, Aberdeen, and four off a trio of more realistic league rivals.

One of those sides is Livingston, who visit McDiarmid Park on Saturday.

And MacLean is making no attempt to minimise the importance of the Perth outfit registering a victory against David Martindale’s men.

St Johnstone boss Steven MacLean.
St Johnstone boss Steven MacLean at Easter Road. Image: SNS.

“I’m not going to sit here and say everything is rosy because it’s not,” he said.

“It sounds stupid – and I don’t like saying it – but in some ways I don’t think we’re far away.

“I know we need results and they need to come soon. It’s as simple as that.

“I’ll not shirk anything – I’m not that type of guy. I’ll meet it head-on.

“This is a big week. We need to try and beat Livingston, that’s all there is to it.

“There’s no panic but if you don’t start winning, you become detached. So we need to do that soon.

“I’ve been in these situations before.

“I’m comfortable with it and we have to start putting points on the board.”

Attacking options shrink for St Johnstone manager

MacLean explained his thinking behind reprising Stevie May’s lone-striker role at Easter Road at the weekend.

“We worked all week on shape and then (Chris) Kane had to drop out late on Friday,” he said.

“At that point, there isn’t a like-for-like replacement.

“If I’d gone with May and (Luke) Jephcott then I wouldn’t have had a recognised striker on the bench.

“Ideally, I’ve got four fit strikers but there are only two just now.

“It does force your hand a bit.

“We’ll have a look at things again this week.

“We got a lot of final third entries and crosses in the game.

“Getting more bodies in the box is something I’ve spoken about a lot.”

St Johnstone striker Stevie May in action against Hibs.
Stevie May in action against Hibs. Image: SNS.

Clark is unlikely to be available on Saturday and Kane is already a doubt as well.

It’s a deflating return to the days of limited scope for centre-forward manoeuvre.

“I thought I was there a couple of weeks ago,” said MacLean. “I thought I had all four.

“For two days they were all on the training ground together.

“We played 4-4-2 in the closed-doors game against St Mirren and I was like ‘yeah, this is it, I’ve got good options now’.

“I could go a 3-5-2, a 4-4-2 or a 4-2-3-1 with one striker dropping in.

“It’s kind of gone back to square one in that regard.

“Hopefully I’ll have those options soon.”

Luke Jephcott needs to seize his chance

Jephcott hasn’t started a game for a month.

Catching the eye through the week and when he gets substitute game-time is his solution to altering that.

“When he comes on he needs to affect the game and do well enough to put himself in my thoughts to start the next one,” said MacLean.

“I would have hoped he’d be fully up and running by now.

“It’s up to him to take his opportunities when they come.

“He needs to show me during the week as well – which is the same for all the players.”

More from St Johnstone FC

Sven Sprangler makes a challenge in his St Johnstone debut against Hibs.
Sven Sprangler: I wasn't wanted in Austria but St Johnstone move is a dream…
Sven Sprangler made an impressive St Johnstone debut, Stevie May was a lone striker again and Steven MacLean has problems to solve.
ERIC NICOLSON: St Johnstone MUST show a gear change against Livingston and play in…
St Johnstone boss Steven MacLean.
St Johnstone boss Steven MacLean admits to a worrying recurring theme after Hibs defeat…
Lewis Miller's header beats St Johnstone goalkeeper, Dimitar Mitov.
Familiar story for St Johnstone in 2-0 defeat to Hibs as they shoot themselves…
Andy Considine with Steven MacLean on the St Johnstone training ground.
Andy Considine: Football is results business and St Johnstone NEED to start winning
Jim Goodwin on the touchline during Dundee United vs Partick Thistle at Tannadice, Dundee.
JIM SPENCE: Dundee United must be ready for danger posed by newly 'stung' Inverness…
Steven MacLean has done his homework on the new Hibs manager, Nick Montgomery.
'Football geek' St Johnstone boss Steven MacLean knows all about Hibs manager Nick Montgomery
St Johnstone fans may see a couple of familiar faces when LASK play Liverpool.
St Johnstone fans could see 2 familiar faces in LASK v Liverpool, including man…
Drey Wright and Dara Costelloe bring pace to the St Johnstone team.
St Johnstone boss Steven MacLean wants as much pace in team as he can…
Geoff Brown and Stan Harris.
St Johnstone launch 3rd kit with charity close to Geoff Brown's heart

Conversation