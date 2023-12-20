Craig Levein proud of 10-man St Johnstone team who didn’t ‘crumble’ against Rangers

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Craig Levein proud of 10-man St Johnstone team who didn’t ‘crumble’ against Rangers

DJ Jaiyesimi was sent off early in the 2-0 defeat.

By Eric Nicolson
Craig Levein.
Craig Levein. Image: SNS.

St Johnstone manager Craig Levein was proud of his 10-man team for not “crumbling” at Ibrox.

The Perth side had to play for over an hour without DJ Jaiyesimi.

The striker was sent off shortly after they fell behind in the contest to a Cyriel Dessers opening goal.

Levein had no complaints over the decision to show Jaiyesimi a red for a sliding challenge on John Lundstram.

And he certainly had no complaints about the performance from the rest of his side, who held onto hope of getting something from the game until the 85th minute when James Tavernier scored a penalty.

“There was lots of effort and concentration and running from my team which gives me lots of positives,” said Levein.

“Playing out from the back with a man short is not very easy at Ibrox but a couple of times we got it right.

“We had some moments in the second half where our build up play was really good but we never really got the chance to make anything of it, through good defending by Rangers at times.

“Rangers are in really good form just now off the back of two brilliant results.

“They have very potent attackers, a strong defence and a good midfield.

Craig Levein with Fran Franczak. Image: SNS.

“The boys could have crumbled going down a man down and being 1-0 down. It could have been a lot worse than it was.

“They showed great determination to keep the score as it was and they tried in the second half to build some play and create some chances.

“All in all I am disappointed, of course, that we did not get any points from this but there was enough in the match to allow us to talk about some really positive things.”

No complaints

On the ordering off, Levein said: “I thought it was a red card. I thought the referee was right.

“In the modern day that’s a red – certainly if it had happened to one of our players I’d be calling for a red card so I am not going to sit here and say anything different.

“He has gone in with force and not got the ball.”

DJ Jaiyesimi is shown a red card.
DJ Jaiyesimi is shown a red card. Image: PA.

Rangers boss Phillipe Clement was unhappy with Jaiyesimi’s tackle, saying Lundstram was “kicked off the pitch.”

“I’m a little bit boiling now,” he said. “It clearly wasn’t a good challenge.”

He also mentioned a second half tackle from a Saints player which had the “intensity to break a leg”.

Conversation