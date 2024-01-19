Craig Levein reveals St Johnstone signing latest amid interest in Hearts midfielder Connor Smith

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Craig Levein reveals St Johnstone signing latest amid interest in Hearts midfielder Connor Smith

Players need to leave before further recruits can be brought in.

By Eric Nicolson
Connor Smith is understood to be a St Johnstone transfer target.
Connor Smith is understood to be a St Johnstone transfer target. Image: SNS.

The flow of players in and out of St Johnstone could be about to pick up pace again, with plates spinning as far as both are concerned.

Manager, Craig Levein is understood to have identified Hearts midfielder Connor Smith as a transfer target, with other signings also possible before the transfer window closes.

And, given players need to leave to free up the space and budget for recruits, there could soon be news on departures out of McDiarmid Park.

“We are trying to get a few things over the line and we’ll see how we get on,” said Levein.

“We have to cut the squad size down as well, which we’re in the process of trying to do.

“It’s always a challenge in January but there is interest from other clubs in some of our players.

“We have had some contact but nothing concrete at the moment.

“In this window, it’s usually the last two days that things speed up.

“Squad-wise, I think if you can get to 22-23 so you have a couple of people for each position and have some young ones on top of that, that’s probably the size you want.”

Robinson’s return

Luke Robinson joined in training at the Regional Performance Centre in Dundee yesterday, Saints’ base for the week, after Wigan decided to allow his loan to resume.

“We’re delighted to have Luke back,” said Levein.

“He’s been one of the top two or three consistent players for us since we came in.

“He played for Wigan the other night and came off the bench for them, so he’s not had that much more football than the rest of the guys.

“We’re glad he’s back and he should be available for the weekend.”

Luke Robinson is back with St Johnstone after his Wigan recall.
Luke Robinson is back with St Johnstone after his Wigan recall. Image: SNS

Kerr Smith won’t make his Saints debut at Airdrie on Saturday but Benji Kimpioka and David Keltjens could.

“Kerr is due back up on Monday,” Levein, who will also be without Dan Phillips (hamstring), reported.

“He trained with us for one day and tweaked his hamstring.

“He went back to Aston Villa for treatment but he’s fine now and he should be available for Aberdeen (on Wednesday).”

Tough test in Lanarkshire

It’s Championship v Premiership for Saints in the Scottish Cup but Levein knows that facing Airdrie represents a tough return to action after the mid-season break.

“Airdrie have been doing well recently,” he said.

“They play out from the back and play through the lines.

“The manager (Rhys McCabe) is one of the players so he’s able to keep them focused on the pitch and relay what he wants them to do.

Rhys McCabe takes the acclaim after winning promotion to the Championship
Rhys McCabe takes the acclaim after winning promotion to the Championship. Image: SNS

“So being able to get messages across in those moments is maybe an advantage for them.

“I played with Sandy Jardine and he was brilliant for me – constantly talking all the time.

“So I can see there are benefits.

“With Rhys, he’s on the field and is able to control things instead of shouting himself hoarse from the sidelines.

“I have a great deal of respect for what he’s doing.

“We have trained well since coming back.

“The players have been focused, worked hard and they’re interested in how this process can help us get better.”

