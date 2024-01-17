St Johnstone keen on Hearts midfielder Connor Smith – but Perth departures must come first

St Johnstone are keen on a swoop for Hearts star Connor Smith.

But Courier Sport understands there will be no further incomings at McDiarmid Park until players are moved out.

Smith has spent the first half of the season on loan at Scunthorpe United, of the National League North.

The 21-year-old attacking midfielder has made 16 appearances for the Iron, scoring six goals and racking up two assists.

Smith returned to Gorgie this month and Courier Sport understands Saints have entered into initial talks aimed at bringing him to McDiarmid.

However, with three new signings in ex-Dundee United kid Kerr Smith, Benjamin Kimpioka and David Keltjens already in the door in Perth, some players will have to depart before more arrive.

Smith is not currently part of Steven Naismith’s first team plans at Hearts and, with his contract up at the end of the season, the Tynecastle boss accepts the player will need to leave the club to secure regular football.

As a result, the potential for a permanent move exists for Smith, with Saints staking an early claim for his signature.