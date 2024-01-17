St Johnstone keen on Hearts midfielder Connor Smith – but Perth departures must come first

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football St Johnstone FC

St Johnstone keen on Hearts midfielder Connor Smith – but Perth departures must come first

The Perth side are keen on a move for the Jam Tarts star.

By Sean Hamilton
St Johnstone target Connor Smith on Hearts duty. Image: SNS
St Johnstone are keen on a swoop for Hearts star Connor Smith.

But Courier Sport understands there will be no further incomings at McDiarmid Park until players are moved out.

Smith has spent the first half of the season on loan at Scunthorpe United, of the National League North.

The 21-year-old attacking midfielder has made 16 appearances for the Iron, scoring six goals and racking up two assists.

Connor Smith in pre-season action for Hearts against Leeds United. Image: SNS

Smith returned to Gorgie this month and Courier Sport understands Saints have entered into initial talks aimed at bringing him to McDiarmid.

However, with three new signings in ex-Dundee United kid Kerr Smith, Benjamin Kimpioka and David Keltjens already in the door in Perth, some players will have to depart before more arrive.

Smith is not currently part of Steven Naismith’s first team plans at Hearts and, with his contract up at the end of the season, the Tynecastle boss accepts the player will need to leave the club to secure regular football.

As a result, the potential for a permanent move exists for Smith, with Saints staking an early claim for his signature.

