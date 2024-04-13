St Johnstone defender David Keltjens wants to continue split success story

St Johnstone defender David Keltjens needs no explainers about a league that separates into two during a season.

The full-back has been on both the high and low side of the dividing line in the Israeli top-flight.

And he’s hoping to continue his personal split success story.

“I am used to it because it’s also like this in Israel,” said the 28-year-old.

“There are two rounds of fixtures instead of three before the split in Israel but then the time after it is longer.

“I was mostly on the right side of the split and only once on the wrong side – last season, actually.

“It’s kind of a similar situation but we (Hapoel Tel Aviv) stayed in the league and we did well.

“Of course, I would prefer to be on the top side with St Johnstone.

“But in the situation we are in, we are hoping to start looking at the teams above us.

“A win against Kilmarnock tomorrow would help us with that.

“First, we want to take ourselves to a situation where we don’t have anything to lose.

“Last week’s result against Hibs was very, very big for us.

“Another win like this can be perfect for us to keep us calmer ahead of the last five games.

“A seven-point gap over Ross County would be amazing but in order for it to happen, we need to win. We are looking at ourselves all the time.”

Leaving home

Keltjens has only been in the country for three months.

He has made some important contributions to the Perth causes in that time, including an equalising goal on his debut against Aberdeen and a last-gasp sliding tackle to deny Livingston a winning goal.

It would be reasonable to expect that Saints fans won’t see him at his very best until next season, though.

“I am enjoying everything – the football and the life here with my wife,” said Keltjens.

“I hope that will keep going until the end of the season.

“I want to keep playing and do well for the team.

“I talked with some Israeli players who played here. They told me about Scottish football so I came prepared for the physical game and the high tempo.

“Physical-wise, sometimes it takes time to adapt but I feel I am getting sharper, better and I’m trying my best.”

Strong finish

He added: “Since September until January I was without a club.

“It would’ve been easier with a pre-season when you know your team-mates and you prepare together well.

“I had some offers from within Israel but I wanted to play abroad. I got this chance and it felt right for me.

“I’ve had some small injuries as well.

“I’m still working on it every day to get better and to finish the season strongly.”