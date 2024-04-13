St Johnstone defender David Keltjens wants to continue split success story

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
St Johnstone defender David Keltjens wants to continue split success story

The Israeli believes Saints are building momentum.

By Eric Nicolson
St Johnstone defender David Keltjens.
St Johnstone defender David Keltjens. Image: SNS.

St Johnstone defender David Keltjens needs no explainers about a league that separates into two during a season.

The full-back has been on both the high and low side of the dividing line in the Israeli top-flight.

And he’s hoping to continue his personal split success story.

“I am used to it because it’s also like this in Israel,” said the 28-year-old.

“There are two rounds of fixtures instead of three before the split in Israel but then the time after it is longer.

“I was mostly on the right side of the split and only once on the wrong side – last season, actually.

“It’s kind of a similar situation but we (Hapoel Tel Aviv) stayed in the league and we did well.

“Of course, I would prefer to be on the top side with St Johnstone.

“But in the situation we are in, we are hoping to start looking at the teams above us.

“A win against Kilmarnock tomorrow would help us with that.

“First, we want to take ourselves to a situation where we don’t have anything to lose.

Tony Gallacher pounces to make it 2-1 to St Johnstone late on at Hibs.
Tony Gallacher pounces to make it 2-1 to St Johnstone late on at Hibs. Image: SNS

“Last week’s result against Hibs was very, very big for us.

“Another win like this can be perfect for us to keep us calmer ahead of the last five games.

“A seven-point gap over Ross County would be amazing but in order for it to happen, we need to win. We are looking at ourselves all the time.”

Leaving home

Keltjens has only been in the country for three months.

He has made some important contributions to the Perth causes in that time, including an equalising goal on his debut against Aberdeen and a last-gasp sliding tackle to deny Livingston a winning goal.

David Keltjens scores the equaliser against Aberdeen.
David Keltjens scores the equaliser against Aberdeen. Image: Shutterstock.

It would be reasonable to expect that Saints fans won’t see him at his very best until next season, though.

“I am enjoying everything – the football and the life here with my wife,” said Keltjens.

“I hope that will keep going until the end of the season.

“I want to keep playing and do well for the team.

“I talked with some Israeli players who played here. They told me about Scottish football so I came prepared for the physical game and the high tempo.

“Physical-wise, sometimes it takes time to adapt but I feel I am getting sharper, better and I’m trying my best.”

Strong finish

He added: “Since September until January I was without a club.

“It would’ve been easier with a pre-season when you know your team-mates and you prepare together well.

“I had some offers from within Israel but I wanted to play abroad. I got this chance and it felt right for me.

“I’ve had some small injuries as well.

“I’m still working on it every day to get better and to finish the season strongly.”

