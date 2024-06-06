St Johnstone international round-up as two Perth players get game-time for their countries

Four St Johnstone players are on international duty this month and two have already got game-time.

Dan Phillips, who has been offered a new contract to extend his stay at McDiarmid Park, played the full match for Trinidad and Tobago against Grenada.

Angus Eve’s side fell two goals behind in the World Cup qualifier but came back for a 2-2 draw.

Like Phillips, Max Kucheriavyi completed the 90 minutes as Ukraine’s Olympic squad defeated Indonesia 3-0 at the Maurice Revello tournament in France.

Ukraine won their second game, against Italy, 4-0.

Kucheriavyi stayed on the bench for Thursday’s match, however.

Dimitar Mitov was an unused substitute for Bulgaria’s 0-0 draw with Romania on Monday night.

Saints’ player of the year will be hoping to get game-time in the second friendly of the double header in Slovenia on Saturday.

On the same day, Adama Sidibeh could make his debut for The Gambia, who face Seychelles in a World Cup qualifier.