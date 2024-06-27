Taylor Steven aims to seize St Johnstone chance after Alloa springboard

Taylor Steven is aiming to seize his chance with St Johnstone after shining on loan at Alloa.

Steven’s performances in attack for the Wasps last season led manager Andy Graham to tell Courier Sport Saints had a potential star on their hands.

Graham emphasised he still has work to do to reach the next level.

But that’s exactly what the 19-year-old – who notched 10 goals for Alloa, including a red hot run of nine in his final 16 games – is preparing for after penning a new Saints contract.

Steven told Saints TV: “It was really good [at Alloa]. The boys were great.

“It was good to get minutes, score some goals and get to the play-offs as well.

“Obviously that didn’t go our way but I wish all the best to them next season.”

Asked what he learned at Recreation Park, he said: “When you get your chance, take it.

“That’s all you can do and hope the manager has faith in you. Hopefully I get minutes here too.

“All I can ask for is try to get minutes and show the manager I’m good enough.”