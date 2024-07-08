Andy Considine: St Johnstone players congratulate ‘legend’ after ex-Aberdeen star retires from football

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Andy Considine: St Johnstone players congratulate ‘legend’ after ex-Aberdeen star retires from football

The 37-year-old spent two seasons at McDiarmid Park.

By Eric Nicolson
Andy Considine has retired.
Andy Considine has retired. Image: SNS.

St Johnstone players have lined up to congratulate Andy Considine on a wonderful career after the former Perth defender announced his retirement as a player.

The 37-year-old has called it quits a few weeks after being released by Saints.

The vast majority of his 645 games were in the red of Aberdeen but the former Scotland international was an important and popular player at McDiarmid Park over the last couple of seasons.

His last appearance as a professional was off the bench at Fir Park in May when he helped secure the win that kept Saints in the Premiership.

“Sad because it’s over but smiling because it happened,” he wrote on Instagram. “Thank you football.”

Considine was a big training ground presence, setting standards and mentoring young players.

Sam McClelland, Max Kucheriavyi, Ross Sinclair, Taylor Steven and Connor Smith all posted messages, with the word “legend” a common one used to describe the centre-back.

Andy Considine mentored the likes of Fran Franczak.
Andy Considine mentored the likes of Fran Franczak. Image: SNS.

Former team-mates have also paid tribute to Considine.

Ryan McGowan said: “Congratulations, mate. That little kid with the curtains would be proud of the career you’ve had. All the best.”

Theo Bair posted: “Top guy! Top player! All the best my friend.”

Stevie May wrote: “Was a pleasure Andy.”

Considine made 72 appearances for Saints over his two seasons, scoring twice.

