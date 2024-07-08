Andy Considine: St Johnstone players congratulate ‘legend’ after ex-Aberdeen star retires from football

St Johnstone players have lined up to congratulate Andy Considine on a wonderful career after the former Perth defender announced his retirement as a player.

The 37-year-old has called it quits a few weeks after being released by Saints.

The vast majority of his 645 games were in the red of Aberdeen but the former Scotland international was an important and popular player at McDiarmid Park over the last couple of seasons.

His last appearance as a professional was off the bench at Fir Park in May when he helped secure the win that kept Saints in the Premiership.

“Sad because it’s over but smiling because it happened,” he wrote on Instagram. “Thank you football.”

Considine was a big training ground presence, setting standards and mentoring young players.

Sam McClelland, Max Kucheriavyi, Ross Sinclair, Taylor Steven and Connor Smith all posted messages, with the word “legend” a common one used to describe the centre-back.

Former team-mates have also paid tribute to Considine.

Ryan McGowan said: “Congratulations, mate. That little kid with the curtains would be proud of the career you’ve had. All the best.”

Theo Bair posted: “Top guy! Top player! All the best my friend.”

Stevie May wrote: “Was a pleasure Andy.”

Considine made 72 appearances for Saints over his two seasons, scoring twice.