Graham Carey: St Johnstone players can’t let their standards go up and down this season

The Perth side got off to a winning start at Brechin.

By Eric Nicolson
Graham Carey celebrates after opening the scoring from the penalty spot.
Graham Carey opened the scoring from the penalty spot. Image: PPA.

After two years of Premier Sports Cup pain Graham Carey believes St Johnstone are at last in a good position to secure Premiership progress.

A 2-1 victory over a Highland League side, Brechin City, wasn’t the most spectacular way to open their group campaign and competitive season.

But it was far more encouraging than drawing with Annan Athletic and losing to Stenhousemuir, as was the case in Carey’s previous two curtain-raisers for the Perth club.

“This was definitely a better start than last year and it was good to get the first win,” said the Irishman, who scored Saints’ opener from the penalty spot on the stroke of half-time.

“Last year we got off on the wrong vibe with the cup and found it hard to get momentum going into the league.

St Johnstone lost to Stenhousemuir on day one last season.
St Johnstone lost to Stenhousemuir on day one last season. Image: SNS.

“We were in a kind of negative head space from the start.

“Now we’re definitely not short of bodies, so we look good in that area.

“We’ve got new owners in – the uncertainty is gone. And the club can look forward to the future.

“Hopefully we can kick on, get through the group and have a good season.

“It was important to win the first game because we’re integrating new players into the team and still getting used to the way we want to play.”

Wing-back essentials

Carey was deployed as a wing-back on Saturday.

The former Plymouth Argyle man gave his thoughts on how Saints will be able to make a three centre-backs set-up one which be as effective going forward as it is at protecting their goal.

“If the two outside centre-halves can step forward and entice one of their players out, it means we have an extra man in midfield or out wide,” he said.

“That’s the main thing, really.

“I feel we are more comfortable in that formation. We worked on it a lot.

“We need to have the players to do it obviously and I feel the two outside ones today (Kyle Cameron and Jack Sanders) and Sam in the middle, were really comfortable.

“When we do have the ball, we need to move it quicker.”

Carey a leader at Saints

At 35, Carey is now the senior member of the Saints squad.

He’s happy to be a dressing room leader.

“Being the oldest player here now with Andy (Considine) gone, it’s important that I help the young lads push on and develop,” said Carey.

“We have a good core group of senior boys.

“The senior boys are here to demand standards of the younger players. The big man (Kyle Cameron) has done that straight away.

Kyle Cameron scored St Johnstone's second goal.
Kyle Cameron scored St Johnstone’s second goal. Image: PPA.

“Last year we dropped in and out of our standards too much. If we had a good game, the next one was well below what we wanted.

“No matter who we play against – Celtic or Brechin – those standards have to be the same level week in, week out.

“If we can do that, we can have a successful season.”

