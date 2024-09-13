St Johnstone boss Craig Levein reveals major change he’s considering to solve set-piece crisis

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
St Johnstone boss Craig Levein reveals major change he’s considering to solve set-piece crisis

The Perth side conceded two goals from corners in their last match and one in the game before.

By Eric Nicolson
St Johnstone manager Craig Levein gestures on the sidelines
St Johnstone manager, Craig Levein. Image: SNS.

St Johnstone manager Craig Levein has been working on a significant strategic change to sort out the Perth side’s set-piece woes.

Motherwell caused Saints big problems from corners a fortnight ago and scored from two of them.

That followed a defeat to Dundee United, which also included a goal conceded from a dead ball.

Before the season got under way, Levein stressed the importance of an improvement in that area.

And he’s considering a fundamental alteration when Saints make the trip to Easter Road for the resumption of the Premiership campaign after the international break – zonal defending.

“We’ve got a lot of new centre-backs,” said Levein, who signed Andre Raymond, Jack Sanders, Kyle Cameron and Lewis Neilson in the summer transfer window, with another couple of defenders still on his wish-list.

A St Johnstone player and a Motherwell player jump on the goal line as the players in a crowded box watch the Steelmen's winning goal go in
Motherwell’s winning goal. Image: SNS.

“And there’s this weighing up of whether we do the traditional man to man stuff or if we’re more suited to doing zonal.

“That’s something that we’ve explored this week.

“If you’ve got really tall defenders, the zonal system is good.

“We’re definitely having a look at that.

“And you can mix the two things together – zonal in some areas but then marking the opposition’s better headers of the ball.”

Conversation