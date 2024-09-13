St Johnstone boss Craig Levein reveals major change he’s considering to solve set-piece crisis

St Johnstone manager Craig Levein has been working on a significant strategic change to sort out the Perth side’s set-piece woes.

Motherwell caused Saints big problems from corners a fortnight ago and scored from two of them.

That followed a defeat to Dundee United, which also included a goal conceded from a dead ball.

Before the season got under way, Levein stressed the importance of an improvement in that area.

And he’s considering a fundamental alteration when Saints make the trip to Easter Road for the resumption of the Premiership campaign after the international break – zonal defending.

“We’ve got a lot of new centre-backs,” said Levein, who signed Andre Raymond, Jack Sanders, Kyle Cameron and Lewis Neilson in the summer transfer window, with another couple of defenders still on his wish-list.

“And there’s this weighing up of whether we do the traditional man to man stuff or if we’re more suited to doing zonal.

“That’s something that we’ve explored this week.

“If you’ve got really tall defenders, the zonal system is good.

“We’re definitely having a look at that.

“And you can mix the two things together – zonal in some areas but then marking the opposition’s better headers of the ball.”