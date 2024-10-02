New St Johnstone boss Simo Valakari shares ambitious long-term vision for Perth club – but crucial mission comes first

Simo Valakari has his long-term sights set on restoring top six finishes and European football to St Johnstone.

But the new Perth boss knows his immediate, far more pressing mission is to ensure his side start putting points on the board.

Valakari was presented to the media at McDiarmid Park on Wednesday, having agreed a three-year deal to lead the McDiarmid Park men.

The potential the Finn sees at Saints under new owner Adam Webb is fuelling high hopes of a return to sustained Premiership success.

However, the 51-year-old knows that before he can make Perth fans’ dreams come true, he has to help them escape the nightmare of an ongoing, three-year basement battle.

“First of all, I would like to say we need to get our momentum back,” he said.

“Then, how I see it, where the club wants to go, top six and then playing for the European places. Then everything is open.”

Valakari is no stranger to Scottish football after spending four years with Motherwell during his playing career.

During that time, St Johnstone recorded their joint best-ever Premiership finish, cementing 3rd place in 1998/99.

They have racked up plenty more top-half finishes and European campaigns since, plus three major trophies.

And Valakari wants to help the Perth club get back on the rails after three tough campaigns.

“Why I see this project as so interesting is, it’s a big club that has been successful,” he said.

“The last couple of years it has been tough, but now there is a new process starting off the field – and on the field.

“I see where this club wants to go. The only way to go there is step-by-step.

“Talking with the owners, I see which way they want to move the club. I see our players, they have the potential. I see what the future can hold for our team.

“That is why I am so excited about this moment – not try to come and fix things quickly and move on, but where we want to take this club all together.

“We want to get our fans and the whole city behind our club. It’s a fresh, new start to build up again and be a successful club.”