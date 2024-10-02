New St Johnstone boss Simo Valakari shares ambitious long-term vision for Perth club – but crucial mission comes first

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football St Johnstone FC

New St Johnstone boss Simo Valakari shares ambitious long-term vision for Perth club – but crucial mission comes first

Valakari spoke to the media at McDiarmid Park on Wednesday.

By Sean Hamilton
New St Johnstone boss Simo Valakari talks to the media in Perth. Image: Rob Casey/SNS
New St Johnstone boss Simo Valakari talks to the media in Perth. Image: Rob Casey/SNS

Simo Valakari has his long-term sights set on restoring top six finishes and European football to St Johnstone.

But the new Perth boss knows his immediate, far more pressing mission is to ensure his side start putting points on the board.

Valakari was presented to the media at McDiarmid Park on Wednesday, having agreed a three-year deal to lead the McDiarmid Park men.

The potential the Finn sees at Saints under new owner Adam Webb is fuelling high hopes of a return to sustained Premiership success.

However, the 51-year-old knows that before he can make Perth fans’ dreams come true, he has to help them escape the nightmare of an ongoing, three-year basement battle.

Simo Valakari is excited to be in position with St Johnstone. Image: Rob Casey/SNS

“First of all, I would like to say we need to get our momentum back,” he said.

“Then, how I see it, where the club wants to go, top six and then playing for the European places. Then everything is open.”

Valakari is no stranger to Scottish football after spending four years with Motherwell during his playing career.

During that time, St Johnstone recorded their joint best-ever Premiership finish, cementing 3rd place in 1998/99.

They have racked up plenty more top-half finishes and European campaigns since, plus three major trophies.

And Valakari wants to help the Perth club get back on the rails after three tough campaigns.

New St Johnstone manager Simo Valakari.
New St Johnstone manager Simo Valakari. Image: PPA.

“Why I see this project as so interesting is, it’s a big club that has been successful,” he said.

“The last couple of years it has been tough, but now there is a new process starting off the field – and on the field.

“I see where this club wants to go. The only way to go there is step-by-step.

“Talking with the owners, I see which way they want to move the club. I see our players, they have the potential. I see what the future can hold for our team.

“That is why I am so excited about this moment – not try to come and fix things quickly and move on, but where we want to take this club all together.

“We want to get our fans and the whole city behind our club. It’s a fresh, new start to build up again and be a successful club.”

Conversation