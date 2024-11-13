St Johnstone fans revel in Ayr United crisis after Scott Brown link to Perth club

In less than two months, Scott Brown has gone from being lauded by Ayr United supporters for committing himself to the Championship club amid interest from St Johnstone to some of them calling for him to be sacked.

And Perth fans haven’t been slow to shine a light on the Somerset Park manager’s rapid fall from grace in the wake of a humiliating cup defeat to Lowland League outfit, East Kilbride.

It’s only seven weeks since Brown dropped out of the race to replace Craig Levein at McDiarmid Park, having held initial talks.

A new contract with Ayr swiftly followed but, on the pitch, there hasn’t been much to celebrate.

In the first game after Brown told Saints he wasn’t interested in becoming their head coach, the Honest Men beat Morton to move three points clear at the top of the Championship.

However, they have now lost four of their last seven fixtures, and only won twice.

Ayr are 10 points off the league summit and out of the SPFL Trust Trophy, having been beaten 3-2 on Tuesday night by East Kilbride.

And their next match is against in-form Queen’s Park.

St Johnstone fans have taken great delight on social media in reminding Ayr, and their supporters, of the recent chain of events.

Weetam83 posted on X: “Mind when Ayr thought they were big time when Brown ruled himself out the running of the Saints job because he wasn’t the only candidate & went back with his tail between his legs & now Ayr fans calling for Brown OUT!!! Short memories.”

Bazer_G wrote: “Thankfully we didn’t entertain Scott Brown. Another awful coach.”

Greg Browning said: “10 points behind Falkirk and knocked out of the Challenge Cup by Lowland league opposition – welcome to Scott Brown ball. A full strength team he put out there tonight BTW.”

Own fans turning against him

There are also Ayr fans who have lost faith in their manager.

TommyTommys said: “Brown out!! Defence rank rotten again! No attacking prowess. Oakley waste of a wage like McLennan and most of that shambolic team tbh. This won’t encourage ANY new fans at Somerset! Embarrassing! Humiliating and EXPECTED!!!!”

Sportsfan1910 wrote: “ek better on the ball and can pass and they have been at work all day, Brown out.”

A manager who got even closer to the Saints’ job, Tiernan Lynch, has found life tough of late as well.

Larne have lost five of their nine games since talks broke down and Simo Valakari emerged as the frontrunner.