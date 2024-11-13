St Johnstone fans revel in Ayr United crisis after Scott Brown link to Perth club

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
St Johnstone FC

St Johnstone fans revel in Ayr United crisis after Scott Brown link to Perth club

The Somerset Park side suffered a humiliating midweek cup defeat.

By Eric Nicolson
Scott Brown watching his Ayr United team lose to East Kilbride.
Ayr United have suffered a form slump under Scott Brown. Image: SNS.

In less than two months, Scott Brown has gone from being lauded by Ayr United supporters for committing himself to the Championship club amid interest from St Johnstone to some of them calling for him to be sacked.

And Perth fans haven’t been slow to shine a light on the Somerset Park manager’s rapid fall from grace in the wake of a humiliating cup defeat to Lowland League outfit, East Kilbride.

It’s only seven weeks since Brown dropped out of the race to replace Craig Levein at McDiarmid Park, having held initial talks.

A new contract with Ayr swiftly followed but, on the pitch, there hasn’t been much to celebrate.

In the first game after Brown told Saints he wasn’t interested in becoming their head coach, the Honest Men beat Morton to move three points clear at the top of the Championship.

However, they have now lost four of their last seven fixtures, and only won twice.

Ayr are 10 points off the league summit and out of the SPFL Trust Trophy, having been beaten 3-2 on Tuesday night by East Kilbride.

And their next match is against in-form Queen’s Park.

Scott Brown waves his arms in despair during Ayr United's defeat to East Kilbride.
Scott Brown wasn’t happy with what he saw from his Ayr United team. Image: SNS.

St Johnstone fans have taken great delight on social media in reminding Ayr, and their supporters, of the recent chain of events.

Weetam83 posted on X: “Mind when Ayr thought they were big time when Brown ruled himself out the running of the Saints job because he wasn’t the only candidate & went back with his tail between his legs & now Ayr fans calling for Brown OUT!!! Short memories.”

Bazer_G wrote: “Thankfully we didn’t entertain Scott Brown. Another awful coach.”

Greg Browning said: “10 points behind Falkirk and knocked out of the Challenge Cup by Lowland league opposition – welcome to Scott Brown ball. A full strength team he put out there tonight BTW.”

Own fans turning against him

There are also Ayr fans who have lost faith in their manager.

TommyTommys said: “Brown out!! Defence rank rotten again! No attacking prowess. Oakley waste of a wage like McLennan and most of that shambolic team tbh. This won’t encourage ANY new fans at Somerset! Embarrassing! Humiliating and EXPECTED!!!!”

Sportsfan1910 wrote: “ek better on the ball and can pass and they have been at work all day, Brown out.”

Larne manager, Tiernan Lynch watching a game.
Larne manager, Tiernan Lynch. Image: Shutterstock.

A manager who got even closer to the Saints’ job, Tiernan Lynch, has found life tough of late as well.

Larne have lost five of their nine games since talks broke down and Simo Valakari emerged as the frontrunner.

