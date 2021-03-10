Scottish Golf confirm four-balls permitted again from the end of this week

Scottish Golf have cleared a re-start of four-ball play at the country’s golf clubs from Friday with no restrictions on households, but those involved will have to stay within their local authority area.

The approval to play in four-balls is a key staging post on golf’s return from the Covid-19 restrictions, and will be welcomed by clubs and golf facilities as a means of maximising revenue from tee-times.

After First Minister Nicola Sturgeon’s latest update on Covid-19 restrictions, Scottish Golf, the governing body for the amateur game, presented proposals based on the new guidance to sportscotland and the Scottish Government.

While the detail is yet to be confirmed, Scottish Golf were able to advise clubs that operational changes to welcome four-balls can begin.

“Guidance previously allowed golfers to travel up to five miles outside their local authority area to take part in informal exercise using household rules,” read a statement from the governing body.

“Yesterday’s announcement to allow organised sport will allow four-ball play with no restrictions on the number of households; however, this is only applicable to members who live within the golf club’s local authority area.”

Golfers will continue to be permitted to travel five miles across local authority boundaries to clubs, but will still be subject to the informal exercise guidance that requires a two-household limit for play.

“Clubs will require to have a designated Covid-19 Officer to permit organised golf for members who live within the local authority area,” continued the SG statement. “Play can take place in four-balls with no restrictions on the number of households.

“Golf courses without a designated COVID Officer, or where members are crossing a local authority boundary to play, can remain open for play with a maximum of four players from two households.”

Coaching groups will now be permitted, with over-12s not exceeding 15 people, and under-12s limited to 30.

“We anticipate further guidance from our partners at sportscotland and the Scottish Government relating to children and young people,” added the statement. “We will communicate these updates to all clubs as soon as possible.

“We also look forward to a more substantive update from the First Minister next week relating to the return to a protection levels approach.

“That update is likely to include more details for clubhouses, retail and travel and will again be subject to the same sign-off process as outlined above.”

In the meantime, the statement added, golfers must continue to remain close to home, travelling only for essential purposes.