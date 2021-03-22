Connor Syme primed to roll-over into second Kenya event after Sunday’s big finish

Drumoig’s Connor Syme is primed to keep the good form rolling into a second event in three days on the European Tour in Kenya.

The 25-year-old recorded his third podium finish on tour on the back of a scorching final round 64 on Sunday in the Magical Kenya Open presented by Johnnie Walker in Nairobi.

As has become common on Tour during the lockdown era, they go straight into a second event – although starting even more quickly on Tuesday – with the Kenya Savannah Classic.

It’s at the same Karen Country Club venue where Connor played so well over the weekend, and he likes the quick roll-over.

‘It’s a great thing the tour is doing’

“It’s something we’ve done a few times now with the European Tour,” he said. “I’ve loved every one of them.

“Obviously in the two events in Wales last year I had a couple of good weeks back-to-back. Though Cyprus later in the year didn’t go quite as well, it was still nice to play around that golf course.

“It’s a great thing the tour is doing, to be honest. It keeps our travel a bit more limited and this is a fun golf course to play.

“Staring again just two days later is new for everyone. I guess the thing is it’s the same golf course. We’ve played enough round it, especially if you played four days last week.

“I guess it will be slightly different, but I would rather just get started again.

“We’ve all got to grips with how things are playing in the altitude here. It will be interesting to see how things are set up this week. But we’ve all had a few rounds on the course so we are well practised.”

Syme has set a new marker for 2021 in only his third event of the year. His performance at the weekend sent him shooting up the Race to Dubai rankings over 100 places to 54th.

Start from scratch despite a strong 2020

Last year saw him cement his place on Tour with consistent performances and reaching the DP World Championship. But all that counted for little in terms of rights to play the bigger early season events. After the disrupted 2020, entry was determined for 2021 on last year’s start of season rankings.

That meant he had to start again, but the early season form shows signs that it could be another strong summer.

“A 64 was exciting,” he said. “That was the lowest round of the week and I makes you look forward to starting again.

“I’ve rested up a bit today, then we go again on Tuesday.”