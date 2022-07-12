Blairgowrie prodigy Connor Graham leads R&A Junior Open by two going into last round

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Blairgowrie prodigy Connor Graham leads R&A Junior Open by two going into last round

By Steve Scott
July 12 2022, 7.36pm Updated: July 12 2022, 7.44pm
Connor Graham had a two-shot lead at Monifieth.
Blairgowrie’s brilliant young prodigy Connor Graham has a two-shot lead on the best young players in the world going into the final round of the R&A Junior Open at Monifieth Links.

Connor, already a full Scotland international, is one of the most promising prospects produced by Scottish golf in years. Still only 15, he was runner-up in the prestigious Lytham Trophy this year and had a top ten finish in the St Andrews Links Trophy last month.

 

On Tuesday at Monifieth he scorched around in a five-under 67 to add to his first round 69 for a two-round total of eight-under.

He’s just ahead of Ratchanon “TK” Chantananuwat, Thailand’s celebrated young star courted by LIV Golf. Canada’s Eric Zhao is third on four-under while Korea’s Haecheon An and Oscar Bach of Norway are share fourth one shot further behind.

Chantananuwat, also 15, was the clear favourite for the title – he became the youngest winner of a world-ranked event with a win on the Asian Tour this year. But Connor’s links pedigree has come to the fore through two of the three rounds.

“It was windier today than Monday,” he said. “But I’m used to these conditions, to knocking the ball down into the wind. That showed today in my score.

“I only dropped one shot today which was good. But I was most happy that I didn’t drop any on the back nine because most of the holes were into the wind.

“I’ve played basically the same both days tee to green. I hit a lot of fairways, a lot of greens today. But I wasn’t as sharp around the greens yesterday or with my putter.

“I holed out a lot better today, a lot of testers from three to six feet. They were tough in that wind but I managed to hole most of them.”

‘It’s still just a game of golf’

Connor’s not been playing a great deal of junior events of late as he’s graduated so quickly to senior golf.

“I don’t think there’s too much difference from boys to amateur,” he said. “I just think it’s still just a game of golf. You have to approach it the same way and perform well.

“The four wins last year definitely gave me confidence to play in tournaments like the Lytham Trophy. Obviously also this week, with a lot of good players from around the world.”

Chantananuwat showed his calibre as the winds dropped later in the day to match Connor’s 67 and move into a clear second place.

The Junior Open features some of the best under-16 players of both sexes. It’s played at the start of Open week close to the main venue every two years. Past winners include the 2018 Masters champion Patrick Reed, who won in 2006.

