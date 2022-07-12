Fife band Shambolics raise £1200 for Kirkcaldy Foodbank

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A fundraiser set up by Glasgow-based Fife band Shambolics has raised £1200 for Kirkcaldy Foodbank.

A fundraising concert was held for pupils and staff at Kirkcaldy High School before the end of the summer term.

The public were also invited to contribute online.

Shambolics guitarist and singer Darren Forbes, a former pupil of Kirkcaldy High School, thanked everyone for the money and food donated to the cause.

He said: ”We can’t thank everyone enough for their support and huge thanks to everyone that donated on our fundraiser”.

Previous generosity

The Courier told previously how Kirkcaldy-formed Shambolics first did a charity gig for Kirkcaldy Foodbank in 2019.

At the height of Covid-19 ahead of Christmas 2020, they streamed a second foodbank gig at the Caves in Edinburgh supported by their good friend Kyle Falconer of The View and James Allan of Glasvegas.

A third fundraiser was due to take place at Kirkcaldy High School last Christmas.

However, when that had to be cancelled due to a surge in Covid-19 cases, it was re-arranged for pupils and staff before the end of term.

As well as being an important fundraiser for Kirkcaldy Foodbank, it was a fitting way to mark the retiral of Kirkcaldy High School rector Derek Allan.

In touch with their roots

Kirkcaldy Foodbank chairman Joyce Leggate recently said: “Darren and the band have been so supportive to Kirkcaldy Foodbank over the years and their generosity is gratefully received.

“Kirkcaldy Foodbank is facing a very challenging period with a 44% increase in demand in June compared with May 2021.

“This along with a massive increase in the cost of buying food is causing the board to have to look at how we can either increase revenue or limit the support we can offer to those in greatest need.

“The Shambolics are a great band who have never forgotten their roots and do what they can to support those needing the most basic of help- food and for that we are truly grateful.”