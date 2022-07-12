Fife band Shambolics raise £1200 for Kirkcaldy Foodbank

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Fife

Fife band Shambolics raise £1200 for Kirkcaldy Foodbank

By Michael Alexander
July 12 2022, 9.05pm Updated: July 12 2022, 9.26pm
Shambolics present £1200 from their recent fundraiser to Kirkcaldy Foodbank. Pictured (left to right), Lewis McDonald, Darren Forbes, Ian Campbell of Kirkcaldy Foodbank and Scotty Paws.
Shambolics present £1200 from their recent fundraiser to Kirkcaldy Foodbank. Pictured (left to right), Lewis McDonald, Darren Forbes, Ian Campbell of Kirkcaldy Foodbank and Scotty Paws.

A fundraiser set up by Glasgow-based Fife band Shambolics has raised £1200 for Kirkcaldy Foodbank.

A fundraising concert was held for pupils and staff at Kirkcaldy High School before the end of the summer term.

The public were also invited to contribute online.

Shambolics guitarist and singer Darren Forbes, a former pupil of Kirkcaldy High School, thanked everyone for the money and food donated to the cause.

Retiring Kirkcaldy High School rector Derek Allan with Kirkcaldy-formed band Shambolics. Darren Forbes is in the yellow top.

He said: ”We can’t thank everyone enough for their support and huge thanks to everyone that donated on our fundraiser”.

Previous generosity

The Courier told previously how Kirkcaldy-formed Shambolics first did a charity gig for Kirkcaldy Foodbank in 2019.

At the height of Covid-19 ahead of Christmas 2020, they streamed a second foodbank gig at the Caves in Edinburgh supported by their good friend Kyle Falconer of The View and James Allan of Glasvegas.

A third fundraiser was due to take place at Kirkcaldy High School last Christmas.

However, when that had to be cancelled due to a surge in Covid-19 cases, it was re-arranged for pupils and staff before the end of term.

As well as being an important fundraiser for Kirkcaldy Foodbank, it was a fitting way to mark the retiral of Kirkcaldy High School rector Derek Allan.

In touch with their roots

Kirkcaldy Foodbank chairman Joyce Leggate recently said: “Darren and the band have been so supportive to Kirkcaldy Foodbank over the years and their generosity is gratefully received.

Joyce Leggate, chairman of the foodbank with a typical three day emergency food parcel for a single person in 2019

“Kirkcaldy Foodbank is facing a very challenging period with a 44% increase in demand in June compared with May 2021.

“This along with a massive increase in the cost of buying food is causing the board to have to look at how we can either increase revenue or limit the support we can offer to those in greatest need.

“The Shambolics are a great band who have never forgotten their roots and do what they can to support those needing the most basic of help- food and for that we are truly grateful.”

Retiring Kirkcaldy head teacher and Pars fan joins Shambolics on stage for ‘Into the Valley’ jam session

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]