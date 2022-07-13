Steve’s Scott’s five sleepers to watch at the 150th Open

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Steve’s Scott’s five sleepers to watch at the 150th Open

By Steve Scott
July 13 2022, 1.25pm Updated: July 13 2022, 2.39pm
Dundee-based Victor Perez has embraced golf life in the area.
Dundee-based Victor Perez has embraced golf life in the area.

It’s not always the Jack Nicklauses, the Tiger Woods and the Rory McIlroys who win the Open. Sometimes it’s an unlikely figure coming through the ranks.

Remember Ben Curtis (2002) or Todd Hamilton (2003). Remember in 2010 it was Louis Oosthuizen, unknown then but to South Africans and European Tour obsessives. He won by seven shots at St Andrews.

It could be a veteran retainer we thought had missed his chance, like Darren Clarke in 2011. It could be one last time when it all falls into place for a great champion, like Ernie Els in 2012. It’s sometimes the last guy standing when everyone else crashes, like Stewart Cink in 2009.

Sometimes it’s Paul Lawrie, a talented but unheralded tour player, who comes storming from ten shots back for a career defining win. Okay, that was a record comeback and probably a historic one-off. But it happened.

Picking a sleeper in a 156-strong field is a bit of a lottery. The Old Course at St Andrews can be like that at the best of times, and particularly in the hard, fiery and fast state it’s in for the 150th Open.

Here’s five contenders at the 150th Open you won’t find in most people’s favourites list, but are worth keeping an eye on…

Ryan Fox

Ryan Fox in practice at the Old Course.

The New Zealander, son of All Black rugby legend Grant Fox, is the DP World Tour’s in-form player of late.

Hits it a mile, and has a number of strong performances on links, notably in the Irish Open plus a 64 on the Old Course at the Dunhill.

He’s made the cut in all but one of his five Opens, and closed out in 2015 with a 67, which shows that he can play if it gets blustery. The one caveat is that he doesn’t win as much as he should, with three second place finishes this year alone.

Max Homa

The 32-year-old has made his breakthrough over the last couple of years and is threatening to enter elite status. He’s not exactly coming in under cover, standing 9th in the PGA Tour’s FedEx Cup and 19th in the World Rankings, with two wins this season already.

His links pedigree is puppy-sized, but he’s making up for lost time. Last week he played 54 holes in 24 hours, two rounds of the Scottish Open and a quick 18 at North Berwick trying to get a feel for the terrain.

He feels a bit like Jason Leonard did before the Texan won at Troon in 1997 – not experienced at links golf, but with the right sort of game to do well quickly.

Danny Willett

It was perhaps understandable that the Yorkshireman slumped after his 2016 Masters triumph. That was the culmination of 18 months of really solid and elite play that included leading at halfway in…the 2015 Open at St Andrews.

He’s painstakingly built himself back into a top player, has three wins in the last four years and while he hasn’t played that much this year, had a 12th place at the Masters.

The last of those wins, of course, was in last year’s Dunhill. It’s dangerous to equate Old Course conditions from September to July, but it surely can’t hinder.

Seamus Power

Just when it seemed Ireland’s overflowing cup had drained their major championship contenders with McIlroy, Lowry, Clarke and McDowell, along comes Power.

A contemporary of McIlroy in amateur days, he took a longer and less celebrated path up the ranks. But he won on the PGA Tour last autumn and has enjoyed solid debuts in the first three majors of the year.

Perhaps his game has been Americanised to the extent that all his amateur links ability diminished. But so far this late developer has shown no signs of being overawed in elite company. And the Old Course is no stranger to him.

Victor Perez

We don’t have a local in The Open this year. Except for someone who hails from South West France, of course.

Victor moved to Dundee when his partner was studying at the city’s Dental School and has settled here.

And although he likes to keep his public profile low, Perez has embraced golf life in this area as well. He’s regularly uses the practice facilities at St Andrews Links and plays at golf courses across Fife and Angus.

That culminated in an Alfred Dunhill Links Championship victory in 2019. He loves playing links golf – it’s a big reason why he’s stayed in this part of the world – and might sneak in under the radar.

