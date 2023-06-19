Blairgowrie brothers Connor and Gregor Graham face battle to make match play stage of golf’s Amateur Championship

Connor and Gregor Graham both face a battle to make it to the match play stage of The Amateur Championship.

The event is being contested over two courses in the north west of England – Hillside and Southport & Ainsdale.

The Blairgowrie brothers both played their opening round on the first of those and each carded a two over par score of 74.

Gregor finished well, posting three birdies in his last four holes.

Younger brother Connor, who won the Scottish Men’s Open earlier this month and is in contention for Walker Cup selection, had an up and down day, with only six pars on his card.

Both have ground to make up on Tuesday if they’re going to be in the 64-man field for the match play rounds.

Thomas Craig of the St Andrews Club is in a much stronger position at four under after his opening 18 at Hillside.

The winner of the prestigious tournament will earn a spot in The Open at nearby Royal Liverpool, where fellow Blairgowrie Golf Club member, Bradley Neil competed following his Amateur success in 2014.