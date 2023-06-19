James McPake urges Dunfermline fans to ‘enjoy these nights’ as bumper crowd expected for St Pauli friendly

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football

James McPake urges Dunfermline fans to ‘enjoy these nights’ as bumper crowd expected for St Pauli friendly

More than 6,000 are set to attend Friday night's match that kicks off the Pars' preseason.

By Craig Cairns
James McPake
James McPake is looking foward to a testing period. Image: SNS.

James McPake is mindful that it wasn’t so long ago that football was being played behind closed doors due to the Covid pandemic.

Now the Dunfermline manager is preparing his side for a preseason friendly that is expected to be watched by upwards of 6,000 fans.

It helps that their opponents, second-tier German outfit St Pauli, have a cult following that will attract an unusually high away crowd for preseason.

It also helps that the Pars are in a good place – hoping to take the momentum from their assured League One title win into their Championship assault.

Friday night’s friendly has come about due to the connection with Dunfermline’s sporting director Thomas Meggle, a former player and manager with St Pauli.

Buzz from fans

“It’s great,” said McPake. “The fans are excited, there is a buzz both from our fans and wherever the fans are coming from to support St Pauli – Germany, England, Glasgow and elsewhere – it is going to be a good night.

Dunfermline director Thomas Meggle played and managed at St Pauli.

“It is a fitness exercise where we will come out and play in front of a decent crowd and you’d rather that.

“We take big crowds for granted but if you think back to Covid, we were all playing football with nobody there – or 20 people there – but now we are looking forward to a friendly on Friday night with a crowd in excess of 6000 there.

“We should just enjoy these nights as a football club, as a fan base – but for the players it is an exercise to go out and work hard.”

The players return

After a well-earned break before carrying out their personal fitness plans for the last few weeks, the Pars players are now back at the club being tested and taking part in group sessions.

Last season’s success brings with it a step up in quality as the Pars prepare for their return to the Championship.

The preseason fixtures are more difficult too. After Friday’s friendly there are clashes with St Johnstone and Hearts ahead in the coming weeks before the Viaplay Cup group stage starts with a televised Fife derby.

“It is a great time to work tactically and on things in the game that we want to see throughout the season,” added the Pars manager.

Slight change in focus

“Last season the focus was on coming in and getting back to winning ways, now we can polish that up a bit and start seeing some more of the ideas that we are trying to put across.

“We were only getting to know them last year. Dave wasn’t in from the start either so I had to just come in and get to know them.

Dave Mackay joined after preseason last year. Image: Craig Brown.

“We know them very well now, we know just how far we can push them and we want to push them.

“You are getting time to go through a lot of stuff that you can go back to in a season. It is a really good time with no pressure on a Saturday.”

More from The Courier

To go with story by Laura Devlin. Housing development near Luncarty Picture shows; Luncarty, Perthshire . N/A. Supplied by Google Maps Date; Unknown
More than 100 homes could be built near Luncarty as new plans lodged
Gregor and Connor Graham.
Blairgowrie brothers Connor and Gregor Graham face battle to make match play stage of…
Post Thumbnail
Monday court round-up — Dog neglect and attempted murder charge
Sean McGovern absconded from HMP Castle Huntly, Dundee. Image: Police Scotland.
Castle Huntly prisoner 'missing' for over a week traced by police
Branches and All founders Ionut and Stefania Pasare. Image: Branches and All.
Tayside gardening expert branches out with new floristry business
David Evans, FBU branch secretary for Perth Fire Station.
550+ sign petition amid fears Perth Fire Station cuts could cause 'loss of life…
Beaufort Castle has been put up for sale. Image: Peter Jolly.
Perth bus tycoon Dame Ann Gloag puts £7.5m Highland castle up for sale
Raith Rovers' Jack Hamilton, Ian Murray and Ross Matthews. Images: SNS and Tony Fimister.
Attacking options and the return of key player: 4 things to watch for during…
Dick Campbell hopes Arbroath fans will continue backing their club in numbers. Image: SNS
Dick Campbell urges Arbroath fans to turn Gayfield into a fortress as season ticket…
To go with story by Laura Devlin. St Andrews The Scores property on sale Picture shows; St Andrews The Scores . St Andrews . Supplied by Savills Date; Unknown
Inside £4m St Andrews home with red phone box and guest suites in the…