More than 100 homes could be built near Luncarty as new plans lodged

More than 100 homes could be built on land just outside Luncarty as part of a major expansion of the Perthshire village.

Plans have been lodged with Perth and Kinross Council (PKC) for 110 properties to be built on farmland south of the settlement.

The proposals could form part of the council’s local development plan, which helps guide the development and use of land in the Perth and Kinross area.

Under this plan, a large mixed use site has been identified to the south of Luncarty which can accommodate more than 700 houses and fives hectares of employment land

Home builder A&J Stephen has already been granted planning permission in principal to build 300 properties on the Luncarty south site.

Latest housing plans

The latest proposals have been lodged with PKC by property management company Bidwells, who are acting on behalf of Wedge Homes.

A pre-application notice for the proposals was initially submitted to the local authority last year.

If given the green light, the development would result in the clearance of localised areas of arable farmland and the introduction of new buildings and services.

Also included in the plans are areas of new native woodland, tree planting, and meadow and wetland areas.

The development is permeable and well connected to the wider area by walking and cycling.” Bidwells

In a supporting statement the developers outlined how those living in the proposed development could access the Luncarty village and its facilities.

They wrote: “Footway and footpath links from the site will provide access to the local facilities in Luncarty including a shop, post office and a nursery and primary school, as well as connections to local bus stops.

“The creation of a network of streets, footways and paths throughout the development will ensure that the development is permeable and well connected to the wider area by walking and cycling.”

Through the supporting statement, the developers also argued the project would “contribute to meeting the housing needs” of the area, as well as “improving the health and wellbeing of future residents”.