Eve Muirhead and Team GB curlers will go for gold at Beijing Olympics after sensational semi-final comeback against Sweden

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport Other sports

Eve Muirhead and Team GB curlers will go for gold at Beijing Olympics after sensational semi-final comeback against Sweden

By Eric Nicolson
February 18 2022, 3.06pm Updated: February 18 2022, 3.31pm
Great Britain's Eve Muirhead and Vicky Wright.
Great Britain's Eve Muirhead and Vicky Wright.

Eve Muirhead will be going for gold at the Olympics after the Team GB women’s curling team defeated reigning champions, Sweden, with a sensational semi-final comeback.

The Brits, who had beaten Team Hasselborg in the round robin stage of the competition, got off to the worst possible start, losing four in the first end.

They fought back magnificently to tie 5-5 at the halfway stage and then picked up a four of their own in the ninth end.

There was time for another big twist, with Hasselborg sending the game into an extra end by hitting back with a 10th-end three.

But Muirhead, who was a Team GB flag bearer in Beijing, held her nerve to seal an incredible victory and set-up a final on Sunday against Japan, who knocked out world champions and round-robin leaders, Switzerland.

It means the Perthshire skip is now guaranteed a second Olympic medal and an upgrade on the bronze she claimed in Sochi eight years ago.

Team Muirhead’s semi-final triumph also guarantees a Team GB double in the curling, with the men’s team, led by Bruce Mouat, set to compete for the gold on Saturday morning.

EVE MUIRHEAD AT 30: From superglued milk cartons on curling shoes to Sochi Olympic success

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier