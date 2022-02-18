Eve Muirhead and Team GB curlers will go for gold at Beijing Olympics after sensational semi-final comeback against Sweden

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Eve Muirhead will be going for gold at the Olympics after the Team GB women’s curling team defeated reigning champions, Sweden, with a sensational semi-final comeback.

The Brits, who had beaten Team Hasselborg in the round robin stage of the competition, got off to the worst possible start, losing four in the first end.

They fought back magnificently to tie 5-5 at the halfway stage and then picked up a four of their own in the ninth end.

There was time for another big twist, with Hasselborg sending the game into an extra end by hitting back with a 10th-end three.

But Muirhead, who was a Team GB flag bearer in Beijing, held her nerve to seal an incredible victory and set-up a final on Sunday against Japan, who knocked out world champions and round-robin leaders, Switzerland.

It means the Perthshire skip is now guaranteed a second Olympic medal and an upgrade on the bronze she claimed in Sochi eight years ago.

Team Muirhead’s semi-final triumph also guarantees a Team GB double in the curling, with the men’s team, led by Bruce Mouat, set to compete for the gold on Saturday morning.