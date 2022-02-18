10 incidents across UK and Ireland that show fatal power of Storm Eunice

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News UK & World

10 incidents across UK and Ireland that show fatal power of Storm Eunice

By Richard Rooney
February 18 2022, 3.22pm
Waves crash against the sea wall and Porthcawl Lighthouse in Porthcawl, Bridgend, Wales, as Storm Eunice hits the south coast.

A man died as the southern half of the UK and Ireland was hit by the strongest winds from Storm Eunice.

Large parts of Courier country have suffered major disruption caused by snow and sleet, but it is in the south where the worst of the wind has been witnessed.

Rare red “danger to life” warnings were issued by the Met Office covering areas around the Bristol Channel and the south east of England, including London.

Here is a round-up of incidents that show the full force of Storm Eunice down south.

Worker killed in Ireland

A council worker was killed in Co Wexford after responding to reports of fallen trees, police said.

Wexford County Council said: “It is with deep regret and sadness that Wexford County Council confirms that one of our employees was fatally injured earlier today in a workplace accident.”

A spokesperson added: “The accident occurred as the employee attended the scene of a fallen tree in the North Wexford area… Our thoughts and prayers are with the employee’s family, work colleagues and friends at this very difficult time.”

Record gust of 122mph on Isle of Wight

On the Isle of Wight, a gust of 122mph was recorded at The Needles. It is thought to be a new wind record for England.

During England’s “Great Storm” of October 1987, wind speeds peaked at 115mph at Shoreham-by-Sea in West Sussex, while also reaching 99mph at Gatwick Airport and 94mph in central London.

RNLI station roof ripped off

The roof of the lifeboat station at Sennen Cove, near Penzance, came off and landed on power cables.

Sam Smart of the neighbouring Smart Surf School said: “It is as dangerously windy as I’ve ever known it.”

The roof which has been blown off the RNLI lifeboat station at Sennen Cove, near Penzance.

Mr Smart said the people of Sennen Cove are “especially sad” for the station, which has been evacuated, because of their respect for the local area.

“The people of Sennen Cove are generally used to the storms, to be honest, but we’re a bit shocked with the power of the wind this time around.”

People blown off their feet

The wind has been strong enough to blow people off their feet in the street.

This video shows people hitting the ground as gusts hit Croydon in South London.

Dozens of flights cancelled

Aviation analytics firm Cirium said at least 436 flights to, from or within the UK have been cancelled so far.

The highest proportion was at Heathrow, where 20% of flights were cancelled.

YouTube station Big Jet TV has seen record audiences as hundreds of thousands of people tuned in from all over the world to watch pilots — including one on a flight from Aberdeen — battling against the toughest conditions to land safely.

British Airways said it is suffering from “significant disruption”, with dozens of flights cancelled.

Roof of former Millennium Dome shredded

The O2 Arena, formerly known as the Millennium Dome, has been severely damaged.

Witness Mala Sharma said “more and more parts are getting ripped off”, adding, “it’s going to be a safety issue for people around”.

She said that it happened “right in front of my eyes” and that the damage “started off with a patch” but then a “chunk” of the dome roof ripped off.

WATCH: Historic tree crashes to the ground

Locals have said they are “devastated” after a large tree collapsed in the town of Bude, Cornwall.

Video shared to social media shows the tree’s roots being ripped from the earth, crumbling a nearby wall as it fell to the ground in the Triangle – a park in the centre of the town.

Tom Cox, a 25-year-old who has lived in the town his whole life, said  the tree had been a “big part of Bude”.

“Everyone is devastated,” he added.

Cardiff sports dome destroyed

Footage showed an inflatable sports dome at the Cardiff International Sports Campus collapsed and flapping in the wind.

The air dome, which was opened in 2017, is similar to those in use at Chelsea and Ajax football clubs.

People seriously injured by falling debris

Thames Valley Police said a member of the public sustained serious injuries when they were struck by “falling debris” in Henley-on-Thames.

The London Ambulance Service (LAS) confirmed two people had been injured in separate incidents.

A man was taken to hospital after being injured by falling debris in Waterloo, south London, at around midday.

Another man was taken to hospital with a head injury after being struck by a tree in Streatham, south London.

Church spire toppled

A church spire in Somerset has toppled to the ground.

The incident happened at St Thomas’s Church in Wells.

Matthew Hodson, 17, told the BBC: “I noticed that a bit of the concrete had moved slightly. It kept moving the more violent the wind became… then it just fell.”

Mr Hodson said, luckily, no one was injured.

The church vicar, Claire Towns, said they now had a “major restoration” on their hands.

Storm Eunice hits Tayside and Fife

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier