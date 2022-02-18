WATCH: Pilot shows incredible skill to land Scottish flight at Heathrow during Storm Eunice

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

This is the moment the pilot of a flight from Scotland beats ferocious Storm Eunice winds to touch down at Heathrow Airport.

Record numbers of viewers have been tuning into the Big Jet TV YouTube channel today as it live streams footage of pilots battling against 80mph gusts to land at Heathrow, Britain’s busiest airport.

This video shows Aberdeen flight BA1305 being pushed around as it comes in to land at 10.34am — 26 minutes ahead of schedule.

Other passengers have not been so lucky. The stream has shown large numbers of aborted landings, or “go arounds”.

In some cases, the pilots have managed to land at the second or third attempt, but others have given up and diverted to other airports as far away as Geneva.

Record audiences watch pilots in action

Big Jet TV streams from outside Heathrow every week but is experiencing record traffic today as up to 200,000 people at a time tune in to watch the pilots’ skills in the toughest of conditions.

The Met Office has issued a red weather warning for the south of England, with winds forecast to hit upwards of 80mph.

Storm Eunice is also causing problems closer to home, with heavy snow affecting parts of Courier Country.