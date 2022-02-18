WATCH: Pilot shows incredible skill to land Scottish flight at Heathrow during Storm Eunice

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
WATCH: Pilot shows incredible skill to land Scottish flight at Heathrow during Storm Eunice

By Louise Glen
February 18 2022, 12.53pm Updated: February 18 2022, 1.05pm

This is the moment the pilot of a flight from Scotland beats ferocious Storm Eunice winds to touch down at Heathrow Airport.

Record numbers of viewers have been tuning into the Big Jet TV YouTube channel today as it live streams footage of pilots battling against 80mph gusts to land at Heathrow, Britain’s busiest airport.

This video shows Aberdeen flight BA1305 being pushed around as it comes in to land at 10.34am — 26 minutes ahead of schedule.

Other passengers have not been so lucky. The stream has shown large numbers of aborted landings, or “go arounds”.

In some cases, the pilots have managed to land at the second or third attempt, but others have given up and diverted to other airports as far away as Geneva.

Flight trackers show how pilots have had to circle around Heathrow while waiting for a slot to try to land. Image: www.flightradar24.com

Record audiences watch pilots in action

Big Jet TV streams from outside Heathrow every week but is experiencing record traffic today as up to 200,000 people at a time tune in to watch the pilots’ skills in the toughest of conditions.

The Met Office has issued a red weather warning for the south of England, with winds forecast to hit upwards of 80mph.

Storm Eunice is also causing problems closer to home, with heavy snow affecting parts of Courier Country.

Storm Eunice hits Tayside and Fife

