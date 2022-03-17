Eve Muirhead gets chance to add World Mixed curling title to Olympic gold after selection with Bobby Lammie is confirmed

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home Sport Other sports

Eve Muirhead gets chance to add World Mixed curling title to Olympic gold after selection with Bobby Lammie is confirmed

By Eric Nicolson
March 17 2022, 5.15pm Updated: March 17 2022, 5.45pm
Eve Muirhead and Bobby Lammie.
Eve Muirhead and Bobby Lammie.

Eve Muirhead will get the chance to add a World Mixed Doubles title to her Olympic gold after her selection alongside fellow Beijing medallist Bobby Lammie was confirmed.

The duo won all of their games in the recent Scottish Mixed Doubles Championships, including the final against Bruce Mouat and Jen Dodds.

For Muirhead it will be an opportunity to complete the medal set at international championships.

She said: “It’s a new event for me to look forward to and that doesn’t happen very often these days!

“The World Mixed is the only major championships I haven’t got a medal at so my motivation will be high to bring one back from Geneva next month.

“Bobby’s younger than me but I know he’s feeling the same way.”

Mouat and Dods are the reigning world champions and represented Team GB at the recent Olympics, finishing fourth.

Britain’s women won gold and the men silver.

Neither Team Muirhead nor Team Mouat will be taking part in the regular World Championships after it was decided to select other teams on the British Curling programme.

Fresh challenge

Lammie added: “It means a lot for myself and Eve to be going to our first World Mixed Doubles together.

“It’s a new format for us, so to be able to test ourselves at the top level in this discipline is quite exciting. It will be a nice change for us to get away from our teams for just a couple of weeks and test ourselves in something new, so we’re definitely looking forward to that.

“Eve’s won just about everything there is apart from this, so we’ll do our best and hopefully add this to our collections.”

The World Mixed takes place in Geneva between April 23 and 30.

EVE MUIRHEAD: Why I can understand not being selected for World Curling Championships

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]