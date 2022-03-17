Eve Muirhead gets chance to add World Mixed curling title to Olympic gold after selection with Bobby Lammie is confirmed

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Eve Muirhead will get the chance to add a World Mixed Doubles title to her Olympic gold after her selection alongside fellow Beijing medallist Bobby Lammie was confirmed.

The duo won all of their games in the recent Scottish Mixed Doubles Championships, including the final against Bruce Mouat and Jen Dodds.

For Muirhead it will be an opportunity to complete the medal set at international championships.

She said: “It’s a new event for me to look forward to and that doesn’t happen very often these days!

“The World Mixed is the only major championships I haven’t got a medal at so my motivation will be high to bring one back from Geneva next month.

“Bobby’s younger than me but I know he’s feeling the same way.”

Mouat and Dods are the reigning world champions and represented Team GB at the recent Olympics, finishing fourth.

Britain’s women won gold and the men silver.

Neither Team Muirhead nor Team Mouat will be taking part in the regular World Championships after it was decided to select other teams on the British Curling programme.

Fresh challenge

Lammie added: “It means a lot for myself and Eve to be going to our first World Mixed Doubles together.

“It’s a new format for us, so to be able to test ourselves at the top level in this discipline is quite exciting. It will be a nice change for us to get away from our teams for just a couple of weeks and test ourselves in something new, so we’re definitely looking forward to that.

“Eve’s won just about everything there is apart from this, so we’ll do our best and hopefully add this to our collections.”

The World Mixed takes place in Geneva between April 23 and 30.