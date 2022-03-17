Tom Lang update as surgery goes ‘like clockwork’ and John McGlynn addresses James Keatings Raith Rovers exit

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Tom Lang update as surgery goes ‘like clockwork’ and John McGlynn addresses James Keatings Raith Rovers exit

By Alan Temple
March 17 2022, 5.15pm
Raith Rovers ace Tom Lang has undergone successful surgery following a devastating knee injury.

The former Rangers and Dunfermline defender suffered a ruptured anterior cruciate ligament during a 0-0 draw against Hamilton last month, condemning him to at least nine months on the sidelines.

And Lang marked a major milestone last Friday when he underwent an operation to repair the damage.

Rovers boss John McGlynn has reported that the procedure went ‘like clockwork’ and hopes that proves to be ‘a sign of things to come’.

Lang, 24, was enjoying a super debut season at Stark’s Park, making 20 appearances and winning over supporters with his physicality and ability to play out from the back.

“Tom had his operation last Friday so it’s a real positive that he’s got it done nice and quick,” McGlynn told Courier Sport.

Devastated: Tom Lang

“The indication that we received from the surgeon is that it went as well as it could have. It was like clockwork; a normal, perfect operation. The immediate signs are very good.

“So, hopefully that’s a sign of things to come and Tom’s rehabilitation goes well.

“We are now in March so and are looking at anything between six and nine months.

“With a bit of luck, the earliest we could hope for is September or October in terms of Tom being back in contention.”

James Keatings: ‘It just didn’t work out’

McGlynn, meanwhile, accepted that the departure of James Keatings this week was the best outcome for all parties.

Keatings, 30, made seven appearances for Rovers, failing to find the net, before being loaned out to Montrose in September.

Keatings had an excellent scoring record against Raith Rovers

The former Dundee United front-man went on to score one goal in 10 games for the Links Park side, with his last outing coming on January 8.

And his two-year deal with Rovers was annulled after nine months on Tuesday evening.

“It’s just something that didn’t work out,” added McGlynn. “Injury meant that James wasn’t able to train and play at the intensity we wanted.

“We thought it would work out with him training a couple of nights a week, on a part-time basis, at Montrose.

Again, that didn’t work out. For all parties, we came to an agreement and we wish James all the best going forward.”

