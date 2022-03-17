Tom Lang update as surgery goes ‘like clockwork’ and John McGlynn addresses James Keatings Raith Rovers exit

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Raith Rovers ace Tom Lang has undergone successful surgery following a devastating knee injury.

The former Rangers and Dunfermline defender suffered a ruptured anterior cruciate ligament during a 0-0 draw against Hamilton last month, condemning him to at least nine months on the sidelines.

And Lang marked a major milestone last Friday when he underwent an operation to repair the damage.

Rovers boss John McGlynn has reported that the procedure went ‘like clockwork’ and hopes that proves to be ‘a sign of things to come’.

Lang, 24, was enjoying a super debut season at Stark’s Park, making 20 appearances and winning over supporters with his physicality and ability to play out from the back.

“Tom had his operation last Friday so it’s a real positive that he’s got it done nice and quick,” McGlynn told Courier Sport.

“The indication that we received from the surgeon is that it went as well as it could have. It was like clockwork; a normal, perfect operation. The immediate signs are very good.

“So, hopefully that’s a sign of things to come and Tom’s rehabilitation goes well.

“We are now in March so and are looking at anything between six and nine months.

“With a bit of luck, the earliest we could hope for is September or October in terms of Tom being back in contention.”

James Keatings: ‘It just didn’t work out’

McGlynn, meanwhile, accepted that the departure of James Keatings this week was the best outcome for all parties.

Keatings, 30, made seven appearances for Rovers, failing to find the net, before being loaned out to Montrose in September.

The former Dundee United front-man went on to score one goal in 10 games for the Links Park side, with his last outing coming on January 8.

And his two-year deal with Rovers was annulled after nine months on Tuesday evening.

“It’s just something that didn’t work out,” added McGlynn. “Injury meant that James wasn’t able to train and play at the intensity we wanted.

“We thought it would work out with him training a couple of nights a week, on a part-time basis, at Montrose.

“Again, that didn’t work out. For all parties, we came to an agreement and we wish James all the best going forward.”