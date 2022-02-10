Tom Lang is ruled out for 10 MONTHS as Raith Rovers defender vows to ‘come back stronger’ from ACL heartbreak

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Tom Lang has vowed to return stronger after the Raith Rovers defender was ruled out for around 10 months with a devastating knee injury.

Lang, 24, suffered a ruptured anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) during the Fifers’ 0-0 draw against Hamilton on Saturday and will require surgery to repair the damage.

The former Rangers and Dunfermline stopper was enjoying a fine debut season with Rovers, making 20 appearances after joining from Clyde last summer.

He tweeted: “Truly gutted to find out that I have torn my ACL. I will get through this and I’ll give my absolute everything to be back on the pitch as soon as I possibly can.

“Time to make the most out of this horrible situation and come back stronger for when I return next season.”

Lang joins Lewis Vaughan, currently recovering from the same injury for a fourth time, on the sidelines, while Brad Spencer continues to recover from a broken leg.

With Christophe Berra expected to miss out on Sunday’s trip to face Celtic in the last-16 of the Scottish Cup, Rovers do not have their defensive problems to seek as they attempt to shackle the rampant Hoops.