David Goodwillie: Raith boss John McGlynn apologises for signing and says severance talks ‘ongoing’

By Alan Temple
February 10 2022, 3.16pm Updated: February 10 2022, 4.04pm
Statement: McGlynn

John McGlynn has addressed the David Goodwillie debacle publicly for the first time.

Signed for around £50,000 from Clyde on deadline day, Raith Rovers are locked in talks with a view to annulling the striker’s two-and-a-half year contract following a chastening U-turn on Thursday.

However, ample damage has already been done, with a swathe of directors, sponsors and volunteers severing ties with the Fife outfit in protest.

Supporters remain keen to hear in detail from chairman John Sim regarding the arrival of Goodwillie, branded a rapist by a civil court judge in 2017.

However, McGlynn, who did not carry out any media duties in the aftermath of Saturday’s 0-0 draw against Hamilton, did conduct a press conference on Thursday.

Goodwillie will never play for Raith

McGlynn said: “We have to apologise for bringing our football club and our supporters into the situation we find ourselves in.

“We just completely underestimated the depth of the feeling that’s come from that signing.

“We’re sorry. It was an enormous mistake.

“We’re not bad people. I’m not a bad person. I just want a chance to make it right.”

He pointed out that the decision was a collective one between the football management and the board.

“I’m not here to hang anyone out to dry,” McGlynn added.

Raith Rovers visit Celtic Park to face Ange Postecoglou’s free-flowing Hoops in the last-16 of the Scottish Cup on Sunday.

  • Full interview with McGlynn to follow

