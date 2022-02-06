Raith Rovers media blackout as key David Goodwillie questions remain unanswered

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Raith Rovers declined the opportunity to further explain the events surrounding the disastrous signing of David Goodwillie and subsequent U-turn.

A wall of silence was erected at Stark’s Park in the aftermath of Saturday’s 0-0 draw with Hamilton, with the assembled media informed that no press duties would be carried out by manager John McGlynn or his players.

The latter was entirely understandable.

Even the most senior professional would be placed in an unenviable position if asked to react to the lamentable events of the previous week.

However, there was hope that McGlynn would address the issues in more depth.

That did not occur and very little reason was offered, beyond a representative of the club stating, ‘no press‘.

There may be complications regarding speaking in too much detail while talks are ongoing regarding Goodwillie’s contractual status.

Perhaps McGlynn and/or the club’s directors are planning an in-depth interview which tackles the concerns of supporters.

That would be guesswork. No information was forthcoming.

Key Questions

Unanswered questions hang heavy in the air.

Why was the pursuit of goals prioritised over the reputation of the club?

Why did the club ignore the vociferously expressed concerns of sponsors and fans from December, when the link first emerged?

Did CEO Karen Macartney assure principal sponsor Val McDermid that David Goodwillie would not be signed, as the author contends?

Why were at least two of the club’s directors unaware that talks were ongoing with Clyde and Goodwillie until the morning of transfer deadline day?

Was a moment’s thought given to Goodwillie’s victim, Denise Clair?

Some are questions for McGlynn. More are for the directors and chairman John Sim.

While Raith Rovers’ statement on Thursday morning offered contrition, it was light on explanation.

A chant of ‘Sack the Board‘ at full-time rather summed up the dissatisfaction among some angry fans in attendance.

If, as Sim wrote, the club ‘will be doing everything in our power to regain the trust and confidence of the Raith Rovers family’, then transparency and communication will be vital.

Players’ Ovation

McGlynn had plenty of good will in the bank.

In footballing terms, he is one of the finest managers the club has ever had and is adored by his players.

Whether that good will can see him through this crisis may have much to do with the next few days.

Supporters need to hear from their gaffer — ‘Super John McGlynn’, until Monday evening — before bridges can be built.

Meanwhile, the Raith Rovers players made their feelings known.

Liam Dick and Reghan Tumilty led a pointed and lengthy period of applause for those supporters in the South Stand. Captain Kyle Benedictus handed his armband to a beaming youngster.

The ovation was mutual.

There is plenty of responsibility to go around and none of it belongs on the shoulders of those wearing the blue-and-white.