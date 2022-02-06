Raith Rovers media blackout as key David Goodwillie questions remain unanswered

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Raith Rovers media blackout as key David Goodwillie questions remain unanswered

By Alan Temple
February 6 2022, 9.48am Updated: February 6 2022, 12.07pm
John McGlynn applauds the Raith fans
Raith Rovers declined the opportunity to further explain the events surrounding the disastrous signing of David Goodwillie and subsequent U-turn.

A wall of silence was erected at Stark’s Park in the aftermath of Saturday’s 0-0 draw with Hamilton, with the assembled media informed that no press duties would be carried out by manager John McGlynn or his players.

The latter was entirely understandable.

Even the most senior professional would be placed in an unenviable position if asked to react to the lamentable events of the previous week.

However, there was hope that McGlynn would address the issues in more depth.

That did not occur and very little reason was offered, beyond a representative of the club stating, ‘no press‘.

An STV reporter prepares to speak to arriving Raith fans

There may be complications regarding speaking in too much detail while talks are ongoing regarding Goodwillie’s contractual status.

Perhaps McGlynn and/or the club’s directors are planning an in-depth interview which tackles the concerns of supporters.

That would be guesswork. No information was forthcoming.

Key Questions

Unanswered questions hang heavy in the air.

Raith Rovers chief executive Karen McCartney (middle) the cinch Championship match between Raith Rovers and Hamilton

Why was the pursuit of goals prioritised over the reputation of the club?

Why did the club ignore the vociferously expressed concerns of sponsors and fans from December, when the link first emerged?

Did CEO Karen Macartney assure principal sponsor Val McDermid that David Goodwillie would not be signed, as the author contends?

Why were at least two of the club’s directors unaware that talks were ongoing with Clyde and Goodwillie until the morning of transfer deadline day?

Was a moment’s thought given to Goodwillie’s victim, Denise Clair?

Some are questions for McGlynn. More are for the directors and chairman John Sim.

Raith chairman John Sim

While Raith Rovers’ statement on Thursday morning offered contrition, it was light on explanation.

A chant of ‘Sack the Board‘ at full-time rather summed up the dissatisfaction among some angry fans in attendance.

If, as Sim wrote, the club ‘will be doing everything in our power to regain the trust and confidence of the Raith Rovers family’, then transparency and communication will be vital.

Players’ Ovation

McGlynn had plenty of good will in the bank.

In footballing terms, he is one of the finest managers the club has ever had and is adored by his players.

Whether that good will can see him through this crisis may have much to do with the next few days.

Supporters need to hear from their gaffer — ‘Super John McGlynn’, until Monday evening — before bridges can be built.

Reghan Tumilty led the players in paying tribute to the Rovers fans

Meanwhile, the Raith Rovers players made their feelings known.

Liam Dick and Reghan Tumilty led a pointed and lengthy period of applause for those supporters in the South Stand. Captain Kyle Benedictus handed his armband to a beaming youngster.

The ovation was mutual.

There is plenty of responsibility to go around and none of it belongs on the shoulders of those wearing the blue-and-white.

