Val McDermid calls for Raith Rovers leadership change after David Goodwillie U-turn

By Claire Warrender
February 3 2022, 11.59am Updated: February 3 2022, 12.53pm
Val McDermid has called for a change of leadership at Raith Rovers following the David Goodwillie storm.

As the club pledged to rethink the striker’s contract, McDermid said: “The same people who made the decision are still in charge.

“Those who love and value the club are still on the outside, they need to be on the inside, shaping the future for the community.”

The Kirkcaldy-born crime writer and lifelong Raith Rovers supporter ended her association with the club on Tuesday in protest at Goodwillie’s signing.

He was branded a rapist in a 2017 civil case.

Raith Rovers have now apologised “wholeheartedly” to fans for the anguish and anger caused by the controversial decision.

But while McDermid welcomed the statement by chairman John Sim, she wants the club to go further.

She said: “It’s a victory of sorts for the hundreds of people who make the club who were appalled at the board’s original decision and who were not afraid to speak out.

“But it’s just the first step on a long road back.

“The same people who made the decision are still in charge.”

‘I hope it sticks in their craw’

McDermid, a former board member at the club, said she felt physically sick when the board announced they had signed Goodwillie.

She announced she would be ripping up her season ticket and ending her lifelong support of the team.

She also cancelled next season’s shirt sponsorship.

However, her name will remain on a stand at Starks Park for another four years due to a sponsorship deal.

She said on Tuesday: “The 20-year sponsorship deal runs to 2026, so like this season’s strip, it has to stand.

“I hope it sticks in their craw every time the board members see it.”

Her stance prompted mass walkouts from the club, including board members, employees and the entire women’s team.

Rape Crisis Scotland congratulated Val McDermid and other Raith Rovers fans for making the signing “untenable”.

