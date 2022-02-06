‘I’d lost all hope’: Alyth Hotel saved from closure after battle for Covid funding

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
‘I’d lost all hope’: Alyth Hotel saved from closure after battle for Covid funding

By Hannah Ballantyne
February 6 2022, 10.00am
The Alyth hotel
Some of the staff at the hotel, left to right: Harry McTaggart (apprentice), barmaid Toni Thomson, Stewart McTaggart and Felicity Kimber (apprentice).

A Perthshire hotel owner says his business has been saved from closure after a battle to access Covid support funding.

Stewart McTaggart previously warned that the Alyth Hotel was in danger of shutting because Covid restrictions were taking custom away.

He told The Courier last month that he was struggling to get vital cash that would help keep the firm running, but the Scottish Government then vowed to step in and help him.

MSP John Swinney, and other members of the community, also rallied round to find ways of keeping the business running.

‘I can finally sleep at night’

Stewart, 33, says the hotel is finally on a firmer footing and ready to serve the town – thanks to The Courier highlighting its plight.

He said: “I have been having sleepless nights about this for months. My staff were absolutely relying on me to do something about this.

Since December, people have been getting in touch wanting to help. It’s been great. I am finally in a place where I can breathe a bit.

“I can finally sleep at night, and get a good night’s sleep at that.

The team at the Alyth hotel.
Staff at the hotel are looking forward to a brighter future.

“The response from the initial stories has been really overwhelming – it’s really saved us.

“Since the articles, local community members have stepped in. We have had someone fixing our showers for free and a baker helping for free. It’s been magic.

“The funding that we have managed to get has meant we will survive, and meant I could bring someone in to help me.

“I had lost all hope and I have been really struggling with my mental health, but this has just completely brought me back to life. I am so chuffed.”

As opposed to the last few months which were hellish, I am now ready to fight the battle.”

Alyth Hotel owner Stewart McTaggart

While things are looking up, Stewart says many challenges remain for firms in the industry.

He added: “This job can be a constant battle and you wake up every morning prepared to fight.

“We do now face the ‘battle of the bills’ with utility prices increasing, and slow footfall in winter. These are challenges that are looming.

“The difference now is, as opposed to the last few months which were hellish, I am ready to fight the battle.”

John Swinney stepped in to help the hotel.

Mr Swinney told The Courier: “I am pleased that Mr McTaggart has now been able to obtain Scottish Government funding.

“I was happy to contact the Scottish Government on his behalf and for my office to stay in close contact with him over the past month in order to offer what guidance and support that we could.

“The Alyth Hotel is a much-loved venue within the local area and it is my hope that, under Mr McTaggart’s management, it can flourish in the months and years ahead.”

