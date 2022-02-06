‘I’d lost all hope’: Alyth Hotel saved from closure after battle for Covid funding

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A Perthshire hotel owner says his business has been saved from closure after a battle to access Covid support funding.

Stewart McTaggart previously warned that the Alyth Hotel was in danger of shutting because Covid restrictions were taking custom away.

He told The Courier last month that he was struggling to get vital cash that would help keep the firm running, but the Scottish Government then vowed to step in and help him.

MSP John Swinney, and other members of the community, also rallied round to find ways of keeping the business running.

‘I can finally sleep at night’

Stewart, 33, says the hotel is finally on a firmer footing and ready to serve the town – thanks to The Courier highlighting its plight.

He said: “I have been having sleepless nights about this for months. My staff were absolutely relying on me to do something about this.

“Since December, people have been getting in touch wanting to help. It’s been great. I am finally in a place where I can breathe a bit.

“I can finally sleep at night, and get a good night’s sleep at that.

“The response from the initial stories has been really overwhelming – it’s really saved us.

“Since the articles, local community members have stepped in. We have had someone fixing our showers for free and a baker helping for free. It’s been magic.

“The funding that we have managed to get has meant we will survive, and meant I could bring someone in to help me.

“I had lost all hope and I have been really struggling with my mental health, but this has just completely brought me back to life. I am so chuffed.”

As opposed to the last few months which were hellish, I am now ready to fight the battle.” Alyth Hotel owner Stewart McTaggart

While things are looking up, Stewart says many challenges remain for firms in the industry.

He added: “This job can be a constant battle and you wake up every morning prepared to fight.

“We do now face the ‘battle of the bills’ with utility prices increasing, and slow footfall in winter. These are challenges that are looming.

“The difference now is, as opposed to the last few months which were hellish, I am ready to fight the battle.”

Mr Swinney told The Courier: “I am pleased that Mr McTaggart has now been able to obtain Scottish Government funding.

“I was happy to contact the Scottish Government on his behalf and for my office to stay in close contact with him over the past month in order to offer what guidance and support that we could.

“The Alyth Hotel is a much-loved venue within the local area and it is my hope that, under Mr McTaggart’s management, it can flourish in the months and years ahead.”