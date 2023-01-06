Arbroath ace Darren Burnett dreaming of stunning 6th world title as bowls hero plots Potters Resort glory

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Arbroath ace Darren Burnett dreaming of stunning 6th world title as bowls hero plots Potters Resort glory

By Ewan Smith
January 6 2023, 12.30pm
Darren Burnett is dreaming of his sixth world title. Image: Bowls Scotland
Darren Burnett is dreaming of his sixth world title. Image: Bowls Scotland

Darren Burnett is no stranger to silverware having won ten major titles during a glory-laden career in bowls.

A two-times Commonwealth gold medallist and five-times world champion at indoor and outdoor bowls, Burnett wants to bring more silverware back to Arbroath.

He will compete at the World Indoor Bowls Championship at Potters Resort in Norfolk this month, defending the pairs trophy he claimed with Stewart Anderson in 2022.

And he’s also dreaming of recapturing the singles title he claimed in 2014.

Darren Burnett won the World Pairs title with Stewart Anderson last year. Image: Darren Burnett

Burnett, 46, and Anderson will begin their pairs title defence on Sunday.

The Angus star will then face Australian star Colin Rogan in the singles on January 12th.

“I won the singles title in 2014 and you have to go to an event like this hoping you can win it,” Burnett told Courier Sport.

“I’ll have five really tough games of bowls to do it but I know I can compete with any player on my day.

“If I don’t believe I can become world champion then I don’t see the point in going.

“I’ve been playing at the top level for over 20 years and there aren’t many sports you can do that at.

“I feel privileged to have been able to do this for so long and I’m lucky that I have many years ahead of me.

“You can never take anything for granted but by winning the world pairs last year I proved that I still have it in me.”

Darren Burnett: Arbroath is a hotbed of sporting talent

Burnett is part of a successful pack of Arbroath FC ambassadors who are collectively raising the profile of the Angus town with their sporting achievements.

Alan Soutar reached the last 16 of the World Darts Championship.

Tennis doubles star Jonny O’Mara is an Australian Open quarter-finalist, with Kelly Clark captaining Celtic Women and scoring for Scotland.

Sky Sports golf commentator Ewen Murray is also a club ambassador for the Gayfield side.

And Burnett is proud of the achievements of the Angus seaside town.

“I love Arbroath and I’m very proud to come from here,” added Burnett.

“We’re very lucky to have a lot of talented sports stars in our town.

“Arbroath have tried to pull it all together by making us ambassadors.

“Hopefully, we are helping to do our bit to raise the profile of the town.

“Soots has done exceptionally well at darts, Jonny has made a big impact at tennis and it was brilliant to see Kelly scoring for Scotland.

“Ewen makes no secret of how proud he is of Arbroath when he does his golf commentary.

“Hopefully, I can do my bit at bowls.

“I believe our football club will start climbing the table again. The win over Dundee should give them a massive boost.

“It was always going to be very hard to replicate the success of last year but it’s a very well-run club with a lot of ambition.”





