Arbroath ace Darren Burnett dreaming of stunning 6th world title as bowls hero plots Potters Resort glory

Darren Burnett is no stranger to silverware having won ten major titles during a glory-laden career in bowls.

A two-times Commonwealth gold medallist and five-times world champion at indoor and outdoor bowls, Burnett wants to bring more silverware back to Arbroath.

He will compete at the World Indoor Bowls Championship at Potters Resort in Norfolk this month, defending the pairs trophy he claimed with Stewart Anderson in 2022.

And he’s also dreaming of recapturing the singles title he claimed in 2014.

Burnett, 46, and Anderson will begin their pairs title defence on Sunday.

The Angus star will then face Australian star Colin Rogan in the singles on January 12th.

“I won the singles title in 2014 and you have to go to an event like this hoping you can win it,” Burnett told Courier Sport.

“I’ll have five really tough games of bowls to do it but I know I can compete with any player on my day.

“If I don’t believe I can become world champion then I don’t see the point in going.

“I’ve been playing at the top level for over 20 years and there aren’t many sports you can do that at.

“I feel privileged to have been able to do this for so long and I’m lucky that I have many years ahead of me.

“You can never take anything for granted but by winning the world pairs last year I proved that I still have it in me.”

Darren Burnett: Arbroath is a hotbed of sporting talent

Arbroath Football Club are delighted to announce that Arbroath Bowler @DarrenBurnett21 has become an official Ambassador of Arbroath Football Club. Darren who has twice won Commonwealth Gold as well as winning 10 World Titles is our 4th Ambassador! https://t.co/oWJR7Sa397 pic.twitter.com/PS8249pKJD — Arbroath FC (@ArbroathFC) November 30, 2021

Burnett is part of a successful pack of Arbroath FC ambassadors who are collectively raising the profile of the Angus town with their sporting achievements.

Alan Soutar reached the last 16 of the World Darts Championship.

Tennis doubles star Jonny O’Mara is an Australian Open quarter-finalist, with Kelly Clark captaining Celtic Women and scoring for Scotland.

Sky Sports golf commentator Ewen Murray is also a club ambassador for the Gayfield side.

And Burnett is proud of the achievements of the Angus seaside town.

SOOTS SEALS A SENSATIONAL VICTORY! 👨‍🚒 Just look what it means to Alan Soutar, coming from two-nil down to defeat Danny Noppert 4-2 and he has raised the roof here at Ally Pally! Incredible! Up next 👉 Gary Anderson v Chris Dobey#WCDarts | R3

📺 https://t.co/37DNuuK5Me pic.twitter.com/ihJ1fDopQc — PDC Darts (@OfficialPDC) December 28, 2022

“I love Arbroath and I’m very proud to come from here,” added Burnett.

“We’re very lucky to have a lot of talented sports stars in our town.

“Arbroath have tried to pull it all together by making us ambassadors.

“Hopefully, we are helping to do our bit to raise the profile of the town.

“Soots has done exceptionally well at darts, Jonny has made a big impact at tennis and it was brilliant to see Kelly scoring for Scotland.

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 🇻🇪 Kelly Clark's first goal for Scotland, as well as a Claire Emslie header, gave Pedro Martinez Losa's side a 2-1 friendly win over Venezuela at the end of their training camp in Spain. However, Deyna Castellanos' goal for the South Americans was also a bit special. ⚽ ⬇️ — BBC Sport Scotland (@BBCSportScot) November 15, 2022

“Ewen makes no secret of how proud he is of Arbroath when he does his golf commentary.

“Hopefully, I can do my bit at bowls.

“I believe our football club will start climbing the table again. The win over Dundee should give them a massive boost.

“It was always going to be very hard to replicate the success of last year but it’s a very well-run club with a lot of ambition.”