Dundee figure skaters talk of European Championships pride as Anastasia Vaipan-Law, Luke Digby and Natasha McKay compete in Finland

By George Cran
February 1 2023, 3.03pm
Dundee figure skaters Anastasia Vaipan-Law and Luke Digby at the 2023 European Championships in Finland. Image: Ice Dundee.
Dundee figure skaters Anastasia Vaipan-Law and Luke Digby at the 2023 European Championships in Finland. Image: Ice Dundee.

Dundee figure skaters have spoken of their pride at hugely promising displays at the European Championships in Finland.

Three local stars represented Great Britain by taking on the best skaters the continent has to offer with British No 1 Natasha McKay and national pairs champions Anastasia Vaipan-Law and Luke Digby competing in Espoo.

McKay has been the headline act in recent years after qualifying for the 2022 Winter Olympics and sealing a sixth-straight British Championship.

However, it was Vaipan-Law and Digby who picked up the big finish in Finland.

This was their second European Championship and they surpassed their first attempt by some distance with a 10th place finish in Finland.

Anastasia Vaipan-Law and Luke Digby of Great Britain perform in Finland. Image: AP.

“We have increased our difficulty massively since our last European Championships,” Digby said.

“There were a couple of mistakes, but overall we couldn’t be happier with our top ten finish.”

Vaipan-Law added: “We had two good performances and I am proud to have made top 10 in Europe.

“Now back to Dundee to work hard for the World Championships.”

Natasha McKay

British No 1 Natasha McKay at the European Championships. Image: Ice Dundee.

McKay’s championships, meanwhile, didn’t go the way she hoped but the 28-year-old improved in her free skate to finish in 19th spot in the singles event.

“I had a good short program and tried some harder elements in the free,” the British champion said.

“It didn’t all go to plan but I managed to put out some other great elements and really enjoyed skating in front of the amazing crowd.”

The next big event will see the skaters head to Japan for the World Championships in March.

