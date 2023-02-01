Indian takeaway in Kirkcaldy to close amid rising costs

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Indian takeaway in Kirkcaldy to close amid rising costs

By Gavin Harper
February 1 2023, 3.15pm
Ajay's Curry House in Kirkcaldy has closed due to rising costs.
Ajay's Curry House in Kirkcaldy has closed due to rising costs.

An Indian takeaway restaurant in Kirkcaldy has become the latest business in the Lang Toun to close its doors.

Ajay’s Curry House on Wilson Avenue confirmed the news on its social media pages.

A post said the shop would be closed until further notice.

It added: “Our bills have gone too high and we can no longer continue to trade.

“It had been a pleasure to serve you all.

“Maybe in the future we will be back serving something different which won’t have so many outgoings.

“Until then we thank you once again for all your custom.”

It is unclear how many staff were employed at the takeaway business. Nobody responded when contacted by The Courier.

News of its closure comes amid a raft of Kirkcaldy shops shutting their doors.

Those that have already closed include the Wheatsheaf Inn and New Look.

The landlord of the New Look unit is Tahir Ali. He is also the man leading plans to demolish the Postings Shopping Centre for a £50m residential development.

He said it was necessary to close the shop to facilitate his plans.

The town’s Superdrug store shuts this Saturday,

The Wheatsheaf Inn is for sale, as are two other pubs – Betty Nicols and the Heritage Bar, though those remain open.

Customers said they were “gutted” to hear of Ajay’s closure.

Kirkcaldy takeaway’s closure ‘sad news’

Meanwhile Fife Eats – an expansion of Dunfermline Eats – said it was sad to hear of the demise of the takeaway business.

The business was formed by Michael McDade and Bilal Shahid in 2020. They wanted help local firms save vast sums compared to charges from Just Eat and Deliveroo.

Fife Eats
Bilal and Michael with Fife Eats flyers .Image: Kenny Smith/ DC Thomson

On social media, they said: “This is very sad news.

“Ajay’s Curry House were fantastic partners to work with and we heard nothing but good things about the food.”

