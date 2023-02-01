Indian takeaway in Kirkcaldy to close amid rising costs

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

An Indian takeaway restaurant in Kirkcaldy has become the latest business in the Lang Toun to close its doors.

Ajay’s Curry House on Wilson Avenue confirmed the news on its social media pages.

A post said the shop would be closed until further notice.

It added: “Our bills have gone too high and we can no longer continue to trade.

“It had been a pleasure to serve you all.

“Maybe in the future we will be back serving something different which won’t have so many outgoings.

“Until then we thank you once again for all your custom.”

It is unclear how many staff were employed at the takeaway business. Nobody responded when contacted by The Courier.

News of its closure comes amid a raft of Kirkcaldy shops shutting their doors.

Those that have already closed include the Wheatsheaf Inn and New Look.

The landlord of the New Look unit is Tahir Ali. He is also the man leading plans to demolish the Postings Shopping Centre for a £50m residential development.

He said it was necessary to close the shop to facilitate his plans.

The town’s Superdrug store shuts this Saturday,

The Wheatsheaf Inn is for sale, as are two other pubs – Betty Nicols and the Heritage Bar, though those remain open.

Customers said they were “gutted” to hear of Ajay’s closure.

Kirkcaldy takeaway’s closure ‘sad news’

Meanwhile Fife Eats – an expansion of Dunfermline Eats – said it was sad to hear of the demise of the takeaway business.

The business was formed by Michael McDade and Bilal Shahid in 2020. They wanted help local firms save vast sums compared to charges from Just Eat and Deliveroo.

On social media, they said: “This is very sad news.

“Ajay’s Curry House were fantastic partners to work with and we heard nothing but good things about the food.”