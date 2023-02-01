Trains between Dundee and Arbroath resume after signal fault

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

ScotRail trains between Dundee and Arbroath are running as normal again after an earlier signalling fault.

All services were cancelled as a result of the incident, with passengers impacted advised to use Stagecoach bus services with their rail ticket.

The operator first reported the fault at around 3pm, saying it was expected to cause disruption on the network until around 5.30pm.

An updated statement on the ScotRail website says: “Staff have now fixed the fault which was affecting the signalling system and we’re able to run trains normally again.”

Some scheduled services are still being facing delays as the timetable returns to normal.

It comes after a power failure affected trains between Dundee and Aberdeen on Tuesday.