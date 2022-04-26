Fife duo helping ‘ripped off’ takeaways through app to rival Just Eat and Deliveroo

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
Fife duo helping ‘ripped off’ takeaways through app to rival Just Eat and Deliveroo

By Gavin Harper
April 26 2022, 5.59am Updated: April 26 2022, 9.24am
Dunfermline Eats co-founders Michael McDade and Bilal Shahid.
A Fife duo’s delivery app is helping local takeaways save vast sums compared to charges from Just Eat and Deliveroo.

Dunfermline Eats was launched at the beginning of the Covid-19 pandemic in 2020.

Its founders, Michael McDade and Bilal Shahid, aim to help local businesses in Dunfermline and West Fife.

Dunfermline Eats operates at a flat rate of 7.5% commission, way below the industry average.

This is around half the commission taken by Just Eat, who charge 14% plus VAT in addition to a joining fee.

In addition, Dunfermline Eats puts at least 50% of its profits back into local marketing in partnership with restaurants.

Anyone with a KY11, KY12 or KY4 postcode can use the app although some partners will offer to deliver to households further afield.

Positive reaction from Fife takeaways

The pair saw an opportunity to set up their own delivery business at the onset of the pandemic.

Michael said: “My background is running the Vodafone franchise within Dunfermline and Glenrothes.

“When Covid hit, we looked at other opportunities.

“Bilal and I realised the takeaways were being ripped off in terms of the high fees they were paying to Just Eat.

“We looked at some options and it’s a license of a model that is used in Barrow.”

Michael said the reception from the local community has been encouraging.

The 34-year-old said having connections across Fife is important to the business’ success.

“I was speaking to a lady yesterday and her response was ‘I love that app’ so that’s really encouraging.

“We put a lot of effort into making sure we’re local and involved in the community.

“It’s not very often that online you can make sure your money is staying local.

“Our rate of 7.5% is far less than any of the national chains, so our local takeaways are keeping more money.

“In turn they’re more able to do promotions with us and that means customers keep more money.”

‘Never say never’ to Fife Eats expansion

Before taking on any staff, the duo’s first goal is to service more than 100 takeaways across Dunfermline.

“JustEat have about 90 to 95 on their books, so that is our first goal in the medium term.

“At that stage you could argue we’d be the number one choice in the town.”

Longer term, Michael said it could be possible to open the business out to Fife Eats.

“We would like to be able to move into Kirkcaldy and Glenrothes.

“Our service levels are important to us, so we want to be able to make sure we’re offering a really good service to everyone.

“We won’t look to grow until we know we can do that.

“But never say never.”

