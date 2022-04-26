Fife duo helping ‘ripped off’ takeaways through app to rival Just Eat and Deliveroo

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A Fife duo’s delivery app is helping local takeaways save vast sums compared to charges from Just Eat and Deliveroo.

Dunfermline Eats was launched at the beginning of the Covid-19 pandemic in 2020.

Its founders, Michael McDade and Bilal Shahid, aim to help local businesses in Dunfermline and West Fife.

Dunfermline Eats operates at a flat rate of 7.5% commission, way below the industry average.

This is around half the commission taken by Just Eat, who charge 14% plus VAT in addition to a joining fee.

In addition, Dunfermline Eats puts at least 50% of its profits back into local marketing in partnership with restaurants.

Anyone with a KY11, KY12 or KY4 postcode can use the app although some partners will offer to deliver to households further afield.

Positive reaction from Fife takeaways

The pair saw an opportunity to set up their own delivery business at the onset of the pandemic.

Michael said: “My background is running the Vodafone franchise within Dunfermline and Glenrothes.

“When Covid hit, we looked at other opportunities.

“Bilal and I realised the takeaways were being ripped off in terms of the high fees they were paying to Just Eat.

“We looked at some options and it’s a license of a model that is used in Barrow.”

Michael said the reception from the local community has been encouraging.

The 34-year-old said having connections across Fife is important to the business’ success.

“I was speaking to a lady yesterday and her response was ‘I love that app’ so that’s really encouraging.

“We put a lot of effort into making sure we’re local and involved in the community.

“It’s not very often that online you can make sure your money is staying local.

“Our rate of 7.5% is far less than any of the national chains, so our local takeaways are keeping more money.

“In turn they’re more able to do promotions with us and that means customers keep more money.”

‘Never say never’ to Fife Eats expansion

Before taking on any staff, the duo’s first goal is to service more than 100 takeaways across Dunfermline.

“JustEat have about 90 to 95 on their books, so that is our first goal in the medium term.

“At that stage you could argue we’d be the number one choice in the town.”

Longer term, Michael said it could be possible to open the business out to Fife Eats.

“We would like to be able to move into Kirkcaldy and Glenrothes.

“Our service levels are important to us, so we want to be able to make sure we’re offering a really good service to everyone.

“We won’t look to grow until we know we can do that.

“But never say never.”