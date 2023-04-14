Lucinda Russell would love to see a Corach Rambler Grand National cider beside the One for Arthur beer pump in her local pub

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

One for Arthur was honoured with a specially commissioned beer pump in trainer Lucinda Russell’s local pub.

And if Corach Rambler can make it a second Grand National triumph in six year years for the Kinross-shire stables, she’s hoping for a cider one to go alongside it.

Lucinda is touched by the support she gets from her community on weekends like this.

Before heading down to Aintree, where she will have the favourite in Saturday’s big race, she saw a reminder of that on the bar of the Thistle Hotel in Milnathort hotel.

“We went down for a drink in the pub the other day and the beer tap Tennent’s made when Arthur won is still there,” said Lucinda.

“It would be lovely if there was one to go beside it – a Corach Rambler cider, maybe!”

Shared pride

Lucinda and her Arlary Yard team, on target to set a new Scottish record for winners this season, have been a Perth and Kinross sporting success story to rival St Johnstone.

The shared glory and pride has made it all the more fulfilling.

Here he is! Grand National hero One For Arthur parades at Lucinda Russell's yard in Kinross on Sunday morning pic.twitter.com/tmn128QWd5 — Racing Post (@RacingPost) April 9, 2017

She said: “I wasn’t ready to face all the media when Arthur arrived back at the stable so I phoned Vicki at the Grouse and Claret, saying ‘we need to have a party tomorrow’.

“So that’s what happened. The staff all went there for a big party.

“I remember driving back up the road. Scu (partner, Peter Scudamore) and I were saying: ‘What happens if nobody turns up? What if nobody has noticed or backed him?’

“You get yourself in such a small world. What if nobody in Milnathort knows?

“We came along at 10 o’clock and there were loads of people. It was emotional and made me cry. I didn’t appreciate how much support we had.

“Since then, it has just got even better.

“I think, generally, people are more into community now – trying to be kind to people.

“If people are interested in the yard, I love it. Absolutely love it. If we can give a little bit back to the community and give them something to follow, that is fantastic.”

Autographs and inspiration

She added: “Little girls come up to me at the races asking for my autograph, which I find very flattering.

“It’s just lovely. I see myself in them.

“If we can encourage them and get them interested then that is great.

“When I see the horses in the papers I’m very proud of what we have done. It’s certainly not for me. It’s for the horse and most of all for Lucinda Russell Racing and everyone who works here.”

That’s a lot of staff these days.

“We have 50 people who work here – quite a big operation.

“After Arthur, everyone became really close and that has continued.

“The standard has gone up and we have some really good people working for us.

“My senior staff have been the same for a long time and that gives us the confidence to know that what we’re doing is right.

“I remember when Scu and I got together we talked about whether I was going down to Hereford or if he was coming up to Scotland.

“We made the decision to stay in Scotland.

“I think the climate up here is actually better for training horses. We have lots of fresh air – it doesn’t get that warm and muggy.

“Down south a lot of people are aware of racing and want to own a racehorse.

“Up here, it wasn’t really that popular but, after Arthur, it alerted people.

“Corach is owned by seven people. These guys are living the dream. Some have never had racehorses before. Some have had little shares in flat horses.

“Now, all of a sudden, they have the favourite for the National – a fabulous story.”