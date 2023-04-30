Proud grandad goes head-to-head with teen grandson in Dundee hockey clash

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Grandads and grandsons tend to have a special bond.

But Ross Gallacher and Zander Jones share a connection so tight it has now survived the pair charging at each other wielding sticks.

Hockey sticks, to be precise, for Gallacher (62) and his 14-year-old grandson spent their Saturday facing off against each other on opposing sides of a Midland Hockey Union Division One clash.

Grandad Gallacher’s Dundee Wanderers 3rds ultimately emerged victorious over Jones’ Harris FP 2nds.

But the retired Brechin High School teacher, who still loves to play hockey whenever possible, was happy simply to be taking the field with grandson Zander, a third year pupil at Dundee’s Harris Academy.

Gallacher said: “It was a momentous occasion, playing against my grandson.

“I can’t imagine it ever happening to me in my younger days, playing against my father or my grandfather.

“So it was quite special, especially as Zander and his siblings only took up hockey a few years back after coming along to watch me playing in a tournament.

Grandson ‘nutmegs’ grandad

“Zander is just 14 but is taking his first steps into the men’s game now and I thought he played his best game so far on Saturday.

“My side emerged victorious with what looked quite a comfortable score line (7-2) in the end, but it was a far more even game than that.

“And I’m told by Zander – and more than a few family members – that he managed to nutmeg me!”

“It’s great that he’s enjoying it and playing against him was a moment I’ll certainly never forget.”