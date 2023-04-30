Proud grandad goes head-to-head with teen grandson in Dundee hockey clash

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Proud grandad goes head-to-head with teen grandson in Dundee hockey clash

Hockey loving grandad Ross Gallacher took on his 14-year-old grandson Zander Jones for the first time in a league match.

By Sean Hamilton
Zander Jones (left) and grandad Ross Gallacher (right) from Dundee were on opposing sides in a weekend Midland League hockey clash in the city. Image: Anne Gallacher

Grandads and grandsons tend to have a special bond.

But Ross Gallacher and Zander Jones share a connection so tight it has now survived the pair charging at each other wielding sticks.

Hockey sticks, to be precise, for Gallacher (62) and his 14-year-old grandson spent their Saturday facing off against each other on opposing sides of a Midland Hockey Union Division One clash.

Grandad Gallacher’s Dundee Wanderers 3rds ultimately emerged victorious over Jones’ Harris FP 2nds.

Gallacher (in black jersey) challenges his grandson in Saturday’s clash at Dundee’s Dalnacraig playing fields. Image: Anne Gallacher

But the retired Brechin High School teacher, who still loves to play hockey whenever possible, was happy simply to be taking the field with grandson Zander, a third year pupil at Dundee’s Harris Academy.

Gallacher said: “It was a momentous occasion, playing against my grandson.

“I can’t imagine it ever happening to me in my younger days, playing against my father or my grandfather.

“So it was quite special, especially as Zander and his siblings only took up hockey a few years back after coming along to watch me playing in a tournament.

Grandson ‘nutmegs’ grandad

“Zander is just 14 but is taking his first steps into the men’s game now and I thought he played his best game so far on Saturday.

My side emerged victorious with what looked quite a comfortable score line (7-2) in the end, but it was a far more even game than that.

“And I’m told by Zander – and more than a few family members – that he managed to nutmeg me!”

“It’s great that he’s enjoying it and playing against him was a moment I’ll certainly never forget.”

