Arbroath ace Jonny O’Mara suffers Wimbledon semi-final heartbreak after brave 3-sets battle

O'Mara had already created his own piece of history by reaching his first-ever Wimbledon semi-final on Court 3.

By Ewan Smith
Jonny O'Mara was starring in his first Wimbledon semi-final. Image: PA
Jonny O'Mara was starring in his first Wimbledon semi-final. Image: PA

Arbroath ace Jonny O’Mara suffered Wimbledon semi-final heartbreak after bravely losing out in three sets in the mixed doubles.

O’Mara and playing partner Olivia Nicholls battled back from losing the opening set on a tiebreak to force a final set against seventh seeds Mate Pavić and Lyudmyla Kichenok.

But the British wildcards ultimately lost out 6-7, 6-4, 3-6 after an incredibly brave fight.

 

O’Mara and Nicholls had dumped both the fourth and fifth seeds en-route to the last four.

O’Mara’s solid service game and impressive net play has been a real feature of the duo’s success.

Nicholls has complemented O’Mara perfectly, showing real chemistry on court.

And in set one, O’Mara’s service game was once again very secure.

He was also a fantastic asset at the net with a fantastic serve and volley in game five to hold serve to love.

O’Mara also had some impressive returns with a crossfield winner on the Pavic serve putting the British pair to within two points of the first set.

But their opponents fought back to hold serve and break Nicholls in game 11 after a double fault at 40-15.

But O’Mara is made of stern stuff and he played two crossfield winners, and a crucial cool drop volley to take the first set to a tiebreak.

Jonny O’Mara and Olivia Nicholls thwarted by Hawkeye call at Wimbledon

Jonny O’Mara was impressive at the Wimbledon net. Image: PA.

In the tiebreak, O’Mara made three decisive volleys and missed two on his own serve as there were several breaks.

Crucially, a Kichenok challenge on a cross court return – with Hawkeye deeming it in – swung the set in the seeds favour and they won 8-6.

In the second set, O’Mara and Nicholls broke the Pavic and Kichenok serves to take a commanding 5-2 lead.

But the Croatian and Ukrainian pair forced it back to 5-4 before O’Mara and Nicholls held their nerve on the ex-Letham Grange resident’s serve.

One set all and down to a decider. Game on.

Nicholls lost her serve on the fourth game as the favourites took a grip on the final set at 5-2 before ultimately getting over the line at 6-3.

