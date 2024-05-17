Kinross-shire Grand National-winning hero Corach Rambler retires

Kinross-shire-based Grand National-winning horse Corach Rambler is being retired.

Milnathort trainer Lucinda Russell said the decision to retire the 2023 winner of the world’s most famous horse race was “laced with sadness”.

It comes after he unseated his jockey, Derek Fox, at the first fence before being knocked over at the second while running loose at the 2024 Grand National last month.

Corach Rambler retirement ‘lacked with sadness’

The post from Lucinda Russell Racing said: “After a lot of thought and discussion, we have decided that our brilliant 2023 Grand National winner Corach Rambler is going to be retired.

“In some ways, the decision is laced with sadness.

“Corach has been a horse of a lifetime for his seven-strong syndicate of owners who won the greatest steeplechase in the world.

“He also has had a special relationship with our jockey Derek Fox and has brought so much joy to all our staff here at Arlary.

“But the decision is also a joyous one.

“Corach Rambler will always be a special horse for us, we owe him so much.”

Two of the members of the syndicate are from Perth and Kinross.

The 10-year-old gelding also boasted an excellent record at Cheltenham where he won three races.

‘We could not forgive ourselves if something happened to him’

The post added: “In all he won seven of his 18 races and over £750,000.

“He quite literally owes us nothing – we are in his debt.

“To some, our decision will be a surprise. Corach is only 10, he could have raced on.

“But we feel we have a great responsibility with a horse with his public following to do the best thing for him.

“His run in the Grand National in April did not work out as we all hoped.

“Maybe that frightened him a bit.

“We have said all along that he is one of the most intelligent horses we have ever trained and he never looked happy when we ran him at Punchestown last month.

“The big steeplechases next season will be contested by younger up-and-coming horses and we are not inclined to make Corach carry big weights in handicaps.

“Quite simply, we could not forgive ourselves if something happened to him.”

Corach Rambler will remain at his home at Arlary House where he will “pass a few tips” to younger horses.

Fans praise decision to retire Corach Rambler

Fans have praised the decision to call time on Corach Rambler’s running career.

Leah Mills wrote: “A huge amount of respect for knowing when your horse has had enough, racing is a far better world these days and it’s all down to owners like you.”

Lorraine Wakeham said: “I absolutely love, love, love this post. This is everything a true animal lover would do, it’s all about Corach and his wellbeing, his life.”

And Shannon Jane Selina posted: “I’m so glad to see he’s retiring at the top and will be staying put.

“He is absolutely fantastic in every way.”