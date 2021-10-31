Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
B&M lorry closes busy Perth road after vehicle strikes rail bridge

By James Simpson
October 31 2021, 8.07pm Updated: October 31 2021, 8.33pm
A busy Perth road was closed after a B&M lorry collided with a rail bridge this afternoon.

Train services were temporarily disrupted after the HGV struck the bridge on Tay Street shortly before 4pm.

Police and ambulance crews rushed to the scene as the driver was assessed for any injuries.

ScotRail confirmed services were temporarily disrupted before resuming a short time later.

 

A recovery operation was underway to remove the wagon this evening which had been “destroyed” according to one motorist.

The 34-year-old added: “This isn’t the first time this bridge has been hit, it happens quite often.

“The trains were stopped for a short period but they’ve been going over since.

“In the aftermath of the crash the road was still open for traffic going in the opposing direction.

The wagon was removed from under the bridge this evening.

“It was then fully closed from around 6.30pm as they attempted to remove the wagon from under the bridge, the wagon is destroyed though.

“I think because the load on the HGV was half full it meant the first part of the wagon was able to get under before the collision.

“Thankfully I think the driver of the lorry was OK, he was just checked over and remained at the scene in the aftermath.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 3.50pm, police were called to the Tay Street area of Perth following a report of a lorry colliding with a bridge. Recovery has been arranged.”

B&M have been approached for comment regarding the incident.

