B&M lorry closes busy Perth road after vehicle strikes rail bridge

A busy Perth road was closed after a B&M lorry collided with a rail bridge this afternoon.

Train services were temporarily disrupted after the HGV struck the bridge on Tay Street shortly before 4pm.

Police and ambulance crews rushed to the scene as the driver was assessed for any injuries.

ScotRail confirmed services were temporarily disrupted before resuming a short time later.

UPDATE: Following a lorry colliding with a bridge between Perth and Dundee the line has now reopened. As a precaution, trains will run through the area at reduced speed. — ScotRail (@ScotRail) October 31, 2021

A recovery operation was underway to remove the wagon this evening which had been “destroyed” according to one motorist.

The 34-year-old added: “This isn’t the first time this bridge has been hit, it happens quite often.

“The trains were stopped for a short period but they’ve been going over since.

“In the aftermath of the crash the road was still open for traffic going in the opposing direction.

“It was then fully closed from around 6.30pm as they attempted to remove the wagon from under the bridge, the wagon is destroyed though.

“I think because the load on the HGV was half full it meant the first part of the wagon was able to get under before the collision.

“Thankfully I think the driver of the lorry was OK, he was just checked over and remained at the scene in the aftermath.

Police Scotland

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 3.50pm, police were called to the Tay Street area of Perth following a report of a lorry colliding with a bridge. Recovery has been arranged.”

B&M have been approached for comment regarding the incident.