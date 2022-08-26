Dundee Rep is looking for a local family to help make a new performance

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Dundee Rep Theatre always put on great events and are currently searching for a local family to take part in an upcoming project that will see the family host a party for an audience. They will invite audience members to join in and share stories, music and dancing in a celebration of local people and the place they live together.

Family party at Dundee rep! – Who are they looking for?

Any family, no matter their shape, size or make up, can apply, as long as they live in the city of Dundee. No previous acting experience is required from any member of the family. For parents looking for new family activities to explore, this is a great opportunity.

Rehearsals will be relaxed, informal, and designed around the comfort zones of all involved. The creatives at Dundee Rep want everyone taking part to feel as comfortable and as happy possible, and everyone’s voices and feelings will be taken into account throughout the rehearsal process.

Making theatre: What would we need to do?

The rehearsal process will require your family to come to a series of meetings and rehearsals with the creative team from the Rep. This would involve sharing ideas and stories about your family in a relaxed and supportive environment and thinking how you might host a party together. These things will then all be turned into a short work in progress for a small invited audience.

Rehearsal time would be organised to suit the schedules and commitments of your family but increased availability in the following weeks would be required:

Monday 26th September – Sunday 2nd October 2022

Monday 3rd October – Thursday 6th October 2022

On Friday 7th October 2022 there would be the sharing of the scratch performance and everyone in the family would need to be available for this whole day.

All travel expenses and access requirements will be covered and support given for anyone wishing to participate.

How do we get involved in the new Dundee Rep project?

All you need to do to audition for the project is make a short 2-minute video introducing each member of your family and explaining why you think your tribe is the best choice for the big stage. Then, email the video, along with your contact details, to familyparty@dundeereptheatre.co.uk. It is important that you send the video as either an attachment to the email, or as a secure link with a password.

If you need help or have any access needs, email Viktoria Begg on vbegg@dundeereptheatre.co.uk.

You must send your videos over by 10am Friday 2nd September 2022 in order to be considered for the project. Happy filming – break a leg!

Find out more on the Dundee Rep Theatre website.