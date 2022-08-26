Dundee Rep is looking for a local family to help make a new performance

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Partnership Home News

Dundee Rep is looking for a local family to help make a new performance

In Partnership with Dundee Rep Theatre
August 26 2022, 9.00am
Dundee Rep Theatre Family Party
Your family have the chance to have fun onstage at Dundee Rep Theatre.

Dundee Rep Theatre always put on great events and are currently searching for a local family to take part in an upcoming project that will see the family host a party for an audience. They will invite audience members to join in and share stories, music and dancing in a celebration of local people and the place they live together.

Family party at Dundee rep! – Who are they looking for?

Any family, no matter their shape, size or make up, can apply, as long as they live in the city of Dundee. No previous acting experience is required from any member of the family. For parents looking for new family activities to explore, this is a great opportunity.

Rehearsals will be relaxed, informal, and designed around the comfort zones of all involved. The creatives at Dundee Rep want everyone taking part to feel as comfortable and as happy possible, and everyone’s voices and feelings will be taken into account throughout the rehearsal process.

Making theatre: What would we need to do?

The rehearsal process will require your family to come to a series of meetings and rehearsals with the creative team from the Rep. This would involve sharing ideas and stories about your family in a relaxed and supportive environment and thinking how you might host a party together. These things will then all be turned into a short work in progress for a small invited audience.

Rehearsal time would be organised to suit the schedules and commitments of your family but increased availability in the following weeks would be required:

Monday 26th September – Sunday 2nd October 2022

Monday 3rd October – Thursday 6th October 2022

On Friday 7th October 2022 there would be the sharing of the scratch performance and everyone in the family would need to be available for this whole day.

All travel expenses and access requirements will be covered and support given for anyone wishing to participate.

How do we get involved in the new Dundee Rep project?

All you need to do to audition for the project is make a short 2-minute video introducing each member of your family and explaining why you think your tribe is the best choice for the big stage. Then, email the video, along with your contact details, to familyparty@dundeereptheatre.co.uk. It is important that you send the video as either an attachment to the email, or as a secure link with a password.

If you need help or have any access needs, email Viktoria Begg on vbegg@dundeereptheatre.co.uk.

You must send your videos over by 10am Friday 2nd September 2022 in order to be considered for the project. Happy filming – break a leg!

Find out more on the Dundee Rep Theatre website.

 

[[brand_name]] logo

[[title]]

[[text]]

[[button_text]]
Tags

More from News

Sophy Mitchell.
LISTEN: Remembering Dundee's inspirational Sophy Mitchell
Monikie Country Park is popular with wild swimmers and dog walkers.
Swimmers and dog owners warned after blue-green algae alert at Monikie ponds
0
Farmers looking at grain in a field.
Innovation in crop genetics on track to protect against disease and climate change
It's important to get any symptoms of cervical cancer checked by a GP.
What are the signs and symptoms of cervical cancer?
0
Courier News - Sheanne Mulholland story - CR0034325 -- Ruth Birse has opted to send her children Elizabeth (aged 11) and James (aged 9) to an all Gaelic speaking school so that they are bilingual and have all the skills and benefits of that. This is to used as part of a larger investigation into the benefits or Gaelic -- Picture shows Ruth Birse and her children Elizabeth (aged 11) and James (aged 9) -- Thistle works, Strathord, Stanley -- Monday 21st March 2022 -- Pic credit Steve MacDougall / DCT Media
Perthshire parents reveal why they chose a Gaelic speaking school for their kids
0
Dr Linda Morris posted information from a man's medical records on his Facebook page.
Fife sexual health doctor posted content from man's medical records on Facebook
2
Brand ambassador Andy Marks hands out samples of cocktails to Annie Lyll and Jack Young from Dundee at the event. Pictures by Steve Brown/DCT Media.
In pictures: Were you at The Dundee Gin Company's relaunch event? See if you…
0
a baby, woman, and couple trying to sleep
SURVEY: How well do you sleep?
0
Post Thumbnail
WALK THIS WAY: Exploring the Lomond Hills Reservoirs in Fife
0
People wear masks on the streets of Perth during the coronavirus pandemic.
Covid Scotland: Where have case numbers increased across Tayside and Fife this week?
0

More from The Courier

Highland Games will be in full swing this weekend.
Two traditional Highland Games make a comeback
Rory McIlroy shakes hands with PGA Tour Commissioner Jay Monahan.
EVE MUIRHEAD: PGA Tour gamble may backfire, Sir Alex Ferguson's curling wish and the…
0
Dundee defender Jordan McGhee disappointed at full-time at Aberdeen.
Dundee's Jordan McGhee on playing for a year with 'nine out of 10 pain'…
0
Dundee's Max Anderson takes on Ayr at Somerset Park.
Ayr v Dundee: Here's where you can watch Championship clash on TV for FREE
0
James Kidd.
Fife sex offender dubbed Moonpig back behind bars for court breach
Rivals on Sunday: Ross, left, and Postecoglou
Dundee United boss Jack Ross on Celtic counterpart Ange Postecoglou: 'I enjoy how he…