Friday, August 13th 2021 Show Links
Sport / Football

Raith Rovers 1-3 Hibernian: Kevin Nisbet nets against former club as Hibees emerge victorious from Iain Davidson testimonial

By Alan Temple
July 16 2021, 8.51pm Updated: July 16 2021, 9.04pm
Guard of honour: Davidson
Iain Davidson was afforded one final outing in the dark blue of Raith Rovers as Hibernian ran out 3-1 winners in the veteran’s testimonial match.

Davidson, now on the books of Brechin City, played 25 minutes — being suitably tested against a sharp Hibees outfit — before he was replaced by Christophe Berra in the heart of defence.

The 37-year-old was afforded a rousing reception from the fans in Kirkcaldy in recognition of racking up 507 games over two spells with the Rovers — third in the club’s all-time appearance list — and his legendary status at Stark’s Park is assured.

Raith Rovers Director Steven MacDonald presents Iain Davidson with a trophy

The former Dundee stopper was then presented with a commemorative trophy at half-time.

There’s was rather less to celebrate on the pitch for John McGlynn’s men as Hibs ran riot in the opening half-hour.

Fresh from a 2-1 win over Arsenal on Tuesday evening, Hibs took just three minutes to claim the lead as Ryan Porteous thundered home a towering header from a Kyle Magennis delivery.

Former Rovers marksman Kevin Nisbet was then denied by a fine Robbie Thomson save, only for Easter Road starlet Steven Bradley to nod home the rebound, continuing his bright pre-season.

Porteous heads home

However, Nisbet would soon strike against old employers, lashing home a splendid volley from 12 yards following a super, whipped Martin Boyle delivery.

Rovers reduced arrears before the break when Aidan Connolly pounced on a Paul Hanlon error before firing home from close-range.

That would not, however, spark a remarkable recovery and there was no change to the scoreline during a second period regularly interrupted by substitutions and played in draining heat.

