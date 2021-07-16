Raith Rovers 1-3 Hibernian: Kevin Nisbet nets against former club as Hibees emerge victorious from Iain Davidson testimonial

Iain Davidson was afforded one final outing in the dark blue of Raith Rovers as Hibernian ran out 3-1 winners in the veteran’s testimonial match.

Davidson, now on the books of Brechin City, played 25 minutes — being suitably tested against a sharp Hibees outfit — before he was replaced by Christophe Berra in the heart of defence.

The 37-year-old was afforded a rousing reception from the fans in Kirkcaldy in recognition of racking up 507 games over two spells with the Rovers — third in the club’s all-time appearance list — and his legendary status at Stark’s Park is assured.

The former Dundee stopper was then presented with a commemorative trophy at half-time.

There’s was rather less to celebrate on the pitch for John McGlynn’s men as Hibs ran riot in the opening half-hour.

Fresh from a 2-1 win over Arsenal on Tuesday evening, Hibs took just three minutes to claim the lead as Ryan Porteous thundered home a towering header from a Kyle Magennis delivery.

Former Rovers marksman Kevin Nisbet was then denied by a fine Robbie Thomson save, only for Easter Road starlet Steven Bradley to nod home the rebound, continuing his bright pre-season.

However, Nisbet would soon strike against old employers, lashing home a splendid volley from 12 yards following a super, whipped Martin Boyle delivery.

Rovers reduced arrears before the break when Aidan Connolly pounced on a Paul Hanlon error before firing home from close-range.

That would not, however, spark a remarkable recovery and there was no change to the scoreline during a second period regularly interrupted by substitutions and played in draining heat.