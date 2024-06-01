£1m former Forfar M&Co premises sells for knockdown price at auction

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business & Environment

£1m former Forfar M&Co premises sells for knockdown price at auction

Part of the East High Street building was once the site of Forfar's Regal Cinema.

By Graham Brown
The former Forfar M&Co premises on East High Street. Image: Google
The former Forfar M&Co premises on East High Street. Image: Google

Forfar’s former M&Co store has been knocked down for a bargain price at auction.

The East High Street premises is one of Forfar’s largest town centre shops.

But it has lain empty since the clothing firm collapsed into administration in 2022.

A potential buyer now looks to have snapped up the million pound property for a fraction of that price.

The shop, near the junction of Couttie’s Wynd, was offered at auction this week.

Former Forfar M&Co premises.
The former Forfar M&Co occupies a prime site on East High Street. Image: Google

Bidding started at around £150k.

And there were eight offers before the timed auction ended with a top bid of £259,500.

The property at 54-72 East High Street was a described as a prime retail opportunity.

It covers £22,200 sq. ft. over two storeys. There is also car parking to the rear.

And the building previously sold for £1,005,000.

The sellers said it could be used as a whole or easily sub-divided into four units for leisure, office, health or retail use.

Predicted annual rental was put at around the £80,000-a-year mark.

Huge store in prime location

Locals and other town centre businesses will be hoping the deal will go through and herald a new era for the building.

It would also mark a new chapter for the part of East High Street where The Regal cinema once stood.

The Regal goes up in flames as firefighters battle to save the famous building. Image: Len Gazzard/DC Thomson.

Retail development took place after the devastating blaze in July 1987 which destroyed the 1930s picture house.

The fashion store incorporated the adjacent shop previously owned by the Co-Op.

M&Co appointed administrators for a second time at the end of 2022 having previously collapsed in 2020.

It was subsequently bought by AK Retail Holdings, which owns Yours Clothing.

However, the purchase did not include physical stores.

So it meant the sprawling Forfar shop has lain empty since the high street name pulled out.

M&Co also had stores in Broughty Ferry, St Andrews, Blairgowrie, Perth, Glenrothes and Montrose.

Forfar swimming pool sale

The same online auction also saw a single bid submitted for Forfar’s old swimming baths.
An offer of £48,000 was made for the C-listed building at The Vennel.

Angus Council closed the pool in 2017 after new facilities were created at Forfar community campus.

But it has lain empty since then.

The authority finally offloaded the old baths for £53k to an Edinburgh-based property firm.

And five months later a police raid uncovered a major drugs operation inside.

Two illegal Albanian immigrants were each jailed for three years at Dundee Sheriff Court for their part in the near £200k cannabis farm.

